Globant to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 18th

LUXEMBOURG, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced it will release results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2023 on Thursday May 18th, 2023 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the release, Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO & co-founder, and Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO, will discuss the results in a video conference call beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:

https://more.globant.com/F1Q23EarningsCall

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 27,000 employees and we are present in more than 25 countries in 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Arturo Langa, Globant

investors@globant.com

+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:

Wanda Weigert, Globant

pr@globant.com

+1 (877) 215-5230

View original content:

SOURCE Globant