Three new brewers and a new lineup of ICED K-Cup® pods from The Original Donut Shop®, McCafé® At Home and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters® provide consumers with great-tasting iced coffee with the push of a button

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper announced today that it has expanded its iced coffee portfolio with the introduction of the Keurig® K-Iced™ family of brewers, featuring three new coffee makers, along with the addition of five new delicious ICED K-Cup® pod varieties that provide a great iced coffee experience. Together, the ICED suite of products delivers an unparalleled café-quality iced coffee experience in the comfort of consumers' own homes.

Keurig® Launches ICED Innovation to Bring Delicious Café Quality Iced Coffee to All

As the summer heat rises, the new K-Iced brewers hit the spot for consumers seeking the option to brew either a refreshing and delicious iced coffee or a rich, full-flavored hot coffee from one coffee maker at-home. The brewers feature a Brew Over Ice option that automatically adjusts the brew temperature, starting hotter to extract the full flavor of the ground coffee then cooling down to minimize ice melt. That functionality is now front and center on the coffee maker console via an eye-catching, newly designed blue button. The innovative brew over ice process results in a vibrant, balanced and flavorful cup of coffee when brewing over ice that never tastes watered down, all in just two minutes.

The Keurig K-Iced family features the following three new brewers:

$99 and features 6, 8 and 10 hot and iced brew sizes, a 42 oz removable reservoir and two fresh colorways. K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker is available on Keurig.com, Amazon and other major retailers nationwide for a MAP ofand features 6, 8 and 10 hot and iced brew sizes, a 42 oz removable reservoir and two fresh colorways.

$79 and features 6, 8, or 10 oz hot and iced brew sizes, a 36 oz removable reservoir and an iced tumbler package. K-Iced Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker is available exclusively at Walmart at a MSRP ofand features 6, 8, or 10 oz hot and iced brew sizes, a 36 oz removable reservoir and an iced tumbler package.

$129 and features 8, 10, or 12 oz hot and iced brew sizes, a 46oz removable reservoir, three unique colorways and a drip tray to accommodate tumblers and travel mugs up to 7" tall. K-Iced Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker is available exclusively at Target for a MSRP ofand features 8, 10, or 12 oz hot and iced brew sizes, a 46oz removable reservoir, three unique colorways and a drip tray to accommodate tumblers and travel mugs up to 7" tall.

"Understanding that Gen-Z is leading the way in iced coffee consumption, with an astounding 73% of consumers between 18-24 drinking iced coffee weekly1, we're excited to further expand our brewer and coffee portfolio to meet the needs of our consumers," said Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. "With the new K-Iced line, consumers not only get that full flavored hot coffee they expect from Keurig, but also a refreshing iced coffee at the touch of a button – all in one coffee maker. We know a staggering 80% of iced coffee drinks are consumed at home2 which makes the new ICED system the perfect addition."

In addition to the brewer, Keurig has expanded its ICED K-Cup® pod offerings within the new system, with several new K-Cup® pods, including The Original Donut Shop® ICED Duos Cookies + Caramel, McCafé® At Home ICED One Step Mocha Frappe, McCafé® At Home ICED One Step Hazelnut Latte, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters® Iced Vanilla Caramel and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters® ICED Hazelnut Cream – further allowing consumers to elevate their at-home coffee experience.

These K-Cup® pods are specially crafted to stand up to ice and are compatible with all Keurig models, delivering balanced iced coffee that doesn't taste watered down. The new ICED K-Cup® pod SKUs can be purchased on Keurig.com and in select national retailers.

To learn more about the new ICED Systems, visit www.keurig.com

1 Statistic is attributed to Beverage Segmentation 2021

2 Statistic is attributed to Kantar Millward Brown

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue of more than $14 billion and approximately 28,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in liquid refreshment beverages, including soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Clamato®, CORE®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Mott's®, Snapple®, and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company's Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform is focused on the greatest opportunities for impact in the environment, its supply chain, the health and well-being of consumers and with its people and communities. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

