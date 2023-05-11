Maternal-child storytelling on a global scale

Baby Reports Free for Mother's Day

CONCORD, Mass., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorestry , by Alea Diagnostics (Alea), is offering a free mother's day card and gift subscription to the companion baby reports feature (value $199.99) in celebration of mothers around the world. Complimentary lifetime codes to baby reports are offered with email sign up.

Lorestry™ the next generation baby tracker for a new generation of parents. Data mapped to be useful, meaningful, and readable. (PRNewswire)

Lorestry wants every mother in the world to be a storyteller - makes baby reports feature free for Mother's Day

Alea, a company that enables child development monitoring by parents using the Lorestry app and companion baby reports, has been raising public awareness of the importance of post pandemic baby and child development monitoring, the troubling rise of maternal-child health deserts, and rising rates of autism, developmental delays, and learning disabilities.

The Lorestry baby reports feature is available in the U.S. and 38 countries for $179.99/month as an in-app purchase in the App store. The lifetime subscription is available from the company for $199.99. For mother's day, Lorestry wants every mother in the world to be a storyteller.

About Lorestry

Lorestry engages parents as health historians, storytellers, and collaborative partners for real-time observational data gathering. The company provides parents with their own data set that they can share with providers and early education teams.

Lorestry is designed to celebrate a child’s life, growth, and progression. Lorestry defines and ushers in the NEW Child Development Monitoring category for children’s overall well-being. (PRNewswire)

