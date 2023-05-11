THE FIRST IN A SERIES OF
NEW LIMITED EDITION
HALF SPEED MASTERED ALBUMS
ROUGH MIX & EMPTY GLASS
MASTERED BY JON ASTLEY
CUT FOR VINYL BY MILES SHOWELL
AT ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS
RELEASED JUNE 23rd ON UMe
AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER NOW
LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- June 23, 2023, sees the release of the first in a series of half speed mastered studio albums from Pete Townshend, Rough Mix and Empty Glass.
These limited-edition black vinyl versions have been mastered by long-time Who engineer Jon Astley and cut for vinyl by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios with a half-speed mastering technique which produces a superior vinyl cut and are packaged in original sleeves with obi strips and certificates of authenticity. Rough Mix is presented in a gatefold sleeve, and Empty Glass features a full-color inner bag with full lyrics and a 12" x 24" poster.
Rough Mix was initially released in September 1977 while The Who were on hiatus and was a collaboration with Small Faces bassist the late Ronnie Lane and features contributions from Who bassist John Entwistle, Eric Clapton, and Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts among others.
The orchestral arrangements for the track "Street in the City" were provided by Townshend's then father-in-law, noted British film and television theme composer Edwin Astley. Edwin's son, Jon Astley has overseen this new remaster.
Produced by Chris Thomas (Roxy Music, Sex Pistols, Pretenders, Wings), Empty Glass was Townshend's next solo release appearing in April 1980. The songs predominantly deal with issues Townshend was struggling with at the time, including alcohol, drugs, and the death of Keith Moon, the Who's former drummer.
The second single from the album "Let My Love Open the Door" was a U.S. Top Ten hit, propelling the album to No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard chart, and the first single "Rough Boys," which was dedicated to Pete's children and The Sex Pistols, was a U.K. top 40 hit. The album was well received at the time, with some critics even referring to it as a Who album that never was.
PETE TOWNSHEND ROUGH MIX - HALF SPEED MASTERED VINYL TRACK LIST
SIDE 1
My Baby Gives It Away
Nowhere To Run
Rough Mix
Annie
Keep Me Turning
Catmelody
SIDE 2
Misunderstood
April Fool
Street In The City
Heart To Hang Onto
Till The Rivers Run Dry
PETE TOWNSHEND EMPTY GLASS - HALF SPEED MASTERED VINYL TRACK LIST
SIDE 1
Rough Boys
I Am An Animal
And I Moved
Let my Love Open The Door
Jools And Jim
SIDE 2
Keep On Working
Cat's In The Cupboard
A Little Is Enough
Empty Glass
Gonna Get Ya
PETE TOWNSHEND
ROUGH MIX & EMPTY GLASS
HALF SPEED MASTERED VINYL
RELEASED ON UMe JUNE 23, 2022
