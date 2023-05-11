REALTY ONE GROUP INKS EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH DR. ERIC THOMAS, PHENOM COACH AND SPEAKER

UNBrokerage Takes ONE University Business Coaching to New Heights with ONE of the Most Sought After Coaches in the World

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchises in the world, has inked an exclusive partnership with ONE of the most sought-after coaches and speakers in the world. Best-selling author and motivational speaker, Dr. Eric Thomas, signed with the popular real estate brand to provide hours of online coaching through its industry-leading proprietary ONE University (ONE.U) business coaching platform.

Realty ONE Group and Dr. Eric Thomas team up to launch (PRNewswire)

"E.T. delivers the type of coaching and motivation, in a power-punched way! - that our real estate professionals need to take their careers to a whole new level," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group.

After speaking at Realty ONE Group's ONE Summit International events, Dr. Thomas saw an alignment in the purpose and values of the modern real estate franchisor, and agreed to provide exclusive content that will help coach real estate professionals to achieve greater success faster. Working in collaboration with the ONE.U Learning & Development Team, E.T. produced "Extreme Execution", a coaching program designed to take Realty ONE Group professionals' businesses and lives from great to exceptional.

Realty ONE Group was just named a Top Recession Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review and also claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the second year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500 ® list .

The UNBrokerage as Realty ONE Group is known in the industry has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, the Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, the Philippines, Singapore and Spain.

