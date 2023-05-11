THE REPTAR X JAMES GROMAN CAPSULE COLLECTION BY CULTUREFLY LAUNCHING THIS MONTH

Collection Based on the Famed Rugrats Character will be Available for Pre-order and Purchase Exclusively on CultureFly.com

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CultureFly has teamed up with Nickelodeon, Paramount Consumer Products and toy industry legend James Groman to create a unique and exciting large format Reptar collectible! Standing at 12" tall the soft vinyl Reptar figure articulates, features striking detail, and will be available for pre-order in a unique airbrushed colorway at limited quantities.

"My son and daughter were very young when they used to watch Rugrats on Nickelodeon, so I must have seen every episode back in the day," said James Groman."I used to love whenever Reptar made an appearance on the show. Being able to have so much fun with the design and sculpting on what is easily my favorite Rugrats character, was a dream come true!"

Complementing the figure and rounding out the capsule are two t-shirts and a button-up woven shirt featuring illustrations also designed by James Groman.

The second season of the original animated series Rugrats is now available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. In these brand-new episodes, the iconic babies – Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie, Phil and Lil – are back and ready to take on the world with their pint-sized perspectives and a diapie full of snacks. The original Rugrats series launched August 11, 1991, and instantly became a groundbreaking phenomenon, spawning consumer products and three hit theatrical releases, cementing its place in pop culture history through its iconic characters, storytelling, and unique visual style.

What: Reptar X James Groman Capsule Collection

Where: culturefly.com/reptarsignup

Media: https://bit.ly/41wK4YK

About James Groman:

A toy industry legend, James has provided design, sculpting, and prototyping for a wide array of properties including but not limited to: Star Wars, Harry Potter, Godzilla, Universal Monsters, G.I. Joe, Marvel, DC Comics, and more!

About Nickelodeon:

Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com . Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About Paramount Consumer Products:

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and SHOWTIME®. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com .

About CultureFly:

CultureFly are pop-culture fanatics who create exclusive collectibles, subscription boxes, apparel, and accessories for every fan! CultureFly is aiming to bring together the best parts of pop-culture into a single curated shopping experience. Visit CultureFly: https://culturefly.com/

