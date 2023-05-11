StackPath Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Certification from NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR)

Certification to ISO/IEC 27001 helps organizations meet information security requirements

DALLAS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StackPath , a leading platform of edge compute, edge delivery, and edge security solutions, has received ISO/IEC 27001 information security certification from NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR), an NSF company. The ISO/IEC 27001 standard describes the requirements for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining, and improving a documented information security management system.

"From our founding, we have prioritized providing security that is built-in, not bolted-on."

"We are proud to join the ISO/IEC 27001 community and provide customers validation of our platform's posture against constantly rising threats," said Tom Reyes, Chief Product Officer for StackPath. "From our founding, we have prioritized providing security that is built-in, not bolted-on. Achieving this certification demonstrates our commitment to cybersecurity and customer data privacy remains as strong as ever."

Through the ISO/IEC 27001 certification process, StackPath operations, controls, and practices were audited for compliance with the standard's prescribed requirements and protocols for information technology services and security. StackPath was able to identify and treat business risks and systematically examine the organization's security risks through probability and impact assessments.

"Through having a comprehensive set of controls, StackPath can better execute their business objectives knowing they have an information security management system in place," states Sameer Vachani, Senior Director of NSF-ISR. "This benefits not only their internal stakeholders and employees but also their customers as they have controls in place to better protect data."

"StackPath's dedication to customer privacy and security drove the addition of the ISO 27001 certification to our existing SOC2 compliance," added Mr. Reyes. "Customers can contact StackPath to talk about the standards we employ and the way it will benefit their organization."

About StackPath

StackPath is a cloud platform built at the internet's edge, providing infrastructure and services physically closer to the source or destination of data than hyperscale cloud service providers. StackPath Edge Compute (including virtual machines and containers), Edge Delivery (including CDN and serverless scripting), and Edge Security (including WAF) solutions run in edge locations strategically deployed in high-density markets and united by a secure global network and a single management system. Customers ranging from Fortune 50 enterprises to one-person startups trust StackPath to give their latency-sensitive workloads and real-time applications the speed, security, and efficiency they require.

About NSF

NSF is an independent, global services organization dedicated to improving human and planet health by facilitating standards development and providing world-class testing, inspection, certification, advisory services, and digital solutions to the food, water, health sciences, and consumer goods industries. NSF operates in 180 countries and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality, and Medical Device Safety.

About NSF-ISR

NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR) offers comprehensive management systems registrations to internationally accepted standards for quality assurance and environmental protection for the automotive, aerospace, chemical, energy, medical, and manufacturing industries (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, AS9100, IATF 16949, etc.). Additional automotive services from NSF include friction materials testing and registration.

