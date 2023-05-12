Mayor Muriel Bowser and Therme Group US Announce Partnership

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and wellbeing pioneer Therme Group US announced an agreement to work together toward identifying a D.C. site for a Therme facility. Therme is expanding to the United States and has identified the DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) region for their premier flagship facility. For the duration of this one-year exclusive rights agreement, Therme will only explore sites in the District and not seek to compete the District against surrounding jurisdictions. The framework states that the Mayor's Office will support Therme's efforts by helping to identify potential locations in the District and that they will collaborate on efforts to engage with council members, business leaders, community partners, and residents.

"This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for Washington, DC. When we create destinations that not only bring more visitors to our city, but also create new experiences for our residents – that is a win-win," said DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. "We know that people are the key to our city's comeback, and people want experiences that are fun, that support health and wellness, and that are different than what we already have in the region – that is what Therme will bring to DC. In addition to creating a new experience, this will also create more jobs for DC residents and more support for local businesses. All of that is critical to our comeback."

"As Washington, DC continues to grow its status as a draw for global tourists, we must ensure that our residents see real and lasting benefits," said Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC). "That means focusing on community engagement, health and wellness, and developing good jobs for Washingtonians."

Guided by the principle of wellbeing for all, Therme develops, designs, and operates large-scale wellbeing oases that combine thermal bathing, sauna treatments, and family-friendly water-based features with cutting-edge architecture, cultural programming, and immersive arts experiences. Each Therme location across the world is designed as an accessible urban retreat, offering both next-generation waterpark attractions and a health and wellbeing spa. Therme currently operates four locations in Germany and Romania, which collectively attract many millions of visitors per year. Additionally, it is developing new sites in the UK, Canada, mainland Europe and Asia Pacific, including South Korea.

"We are thrilled to work together and take the first step to bring Therme's revolutionary wellbeing concept to the U.S.," said Omar Toro-Vaca, Chief Development Officer, Therme Group US. "The cultural wealth and diversity of the nation's capital makes it the perfect place to introduce the United States to our holistic model of urban recreation and rejuvenation. We look forward to collaborating with the community and District leaders to develop a civic asset that connects Washingtonians and visitors alike with a new approach to health, nature, and community."

Therme's wellness experience in D.C. is projected to match the visitation rates of renowned landmarks like the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Kennedy Center and the National Museum of African American History & Culture. The introduction of a Therme facility is expected to bring 7,200 construction jobs over a two-year period, 700-800 permanent operations jobs upon facility stabilization, and an estimated $1.1 Billion in D.C. nominal tax revenue flow over 25 years.

The partnership, which is formalized in a Letter of Understanding (LOU), is aligned with Mayor Bowser's Comeback Plan, which outlines D.C.'s economic development goals for the next five years and aims to continue to make the District a place with thriving neighborhoods, successful commercial development, and a strong tax base. Every Therme facility responds uniquely to its location, tailoring its offerings to meet community ecological, economic, and cultural conditions.

"Washington DC's strength in the coming years will be built on social infrastructure projects like Therme," said Former Mayor of Washington DC Anthony Williams. "By providing visitors and residents alike an accessible experience of wellness, community, art, and nature, Therme has the potential to spur economic growth while at the same time advancing our communities' health and wellbeing."

"Therme's commitment to making wellness accessible to all, especially in urban areas, aligns beautifully with D.C.'s countless grassroots efforts to promote healing and wellbeing," said Brenda Richardson, Coordinator for the Anacostia Parks & Community Collaborative (APACC). "Having devoted my career to fighting for equitable development, environmental justice, and health outcomes in D.C., I am excited by the possibilities for wellness, economic development, and engagement with nature that this project offers."

