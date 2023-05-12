Retro Stage Celebrates Its 6th Anniversary: Vintage Fashion Hits a Milestone

MONTEREY, Calif., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retro Stage, a vintage-inspired fashion brand, is celebrating its sixth anniversary this month. The brand has come a long way since its inception and has evolved into a widely recognized name in the classic fashion industry. To commemorate this milestone, Retro Stage is hosting an online vintage-themed party in the form of exclusive new product releases and amazing promotions.

Founded in 2017, Retro Stage is committed to providing a wide range of 20th-century-inspired clothing options for women. Over the past six years, from its small niche beginnings to its current position in the market, Retro Stage has expanded its product line to include various dresses, swimwear, jumpsuits, shoes, and accessories, among other items. Up to now, this brand has over 5000 products, with new arrivals being added every week. Whether it's the glamour and luxury of the 1920s, the sweetness and elegance of the 1950s, or the simplicity and fashion of the 1960s, Retro Stage offers women the chance to find their own preferred style and color, allowing them to showcase their unique charm. In addition to their online store, Retro Stage can be found in 15 offline stores in 8 states across the US, allowing the vintage style movement to reach even more customers worldwide.

"As we look back on our journey, we have faced many challenges. However, we have stayed true to our brand's mission of bringing the glamor of retro styles to modern-day fashionistas," said the Retro Stage team. "Fortunately, our persistence has allowed us to succeed. Really, our biggest achievement has been our positive reviews and customer feedback. We'd like to express our gratitude to every customer for helping us reach this significant milestone, especially those who have been with us since the beginning."

During the 6th anniversary celebration, customers can enjoy the festivities and celebrate with Retro Stage online. In addition to their various deals and discounts, Retro Stage is introducing a new line of vintage clothing to add to their already extensive collection. They have given details on some of the new arrivals below to help customers get ready for this upcoming summer.

The Pink Flowers and Birds Bowknot Dress is a stunning piece that radiates femininity and elegance. The flattering V-neckline, bow accent, and flowy skirt all work to create a romantic and feminine silhouette. Delicate yellow flowers and graceful birds printed on pink fabric create a harmonious, nature-inspired look, making this dress perfect for outdoor events such as garden parties and picnics.

The 1930s Polka Dot Bowknot Patchwork Swimsuit is a star product at Retro Stage that exudes timeless glamor and sophistication. The classic red polka dot pattern and the oversized bow on the bodice add a touch of whimsy and vibrancy to the overall look. The suit also offers a secure, body-hugging fit, making it a great option for surfing and sunbathing.

The 1950s Strawberry Pink Patchwork Lace Romper perfectly captures the playful and feminine spirit of 1950s fashion. Its lovely pink color and delicate lace detailing make it a standout piece that is perfect for any occasion. With its adorable strawberry pattern and flattering silhouette, this romper makes the wearer an irreplaceable protagonist at summer events.

The Green 3D Floral Strap Patchwork Jumpsuit is perfect for those who want to make a statement with their fashion choices. Its vibrant green color and intricate floral detailing create a lush, summery feel. What's more, the delicate straps combine with the flattering contrast between solid color and showstopping embroidery to create a graceful, feminine flair in this versatile piece.

These new arrivals have been designed and produced according to projected summer fashion trends as well as customers' needs, retaining the brand's signature vintage charm while adding a refreshing, lively touch. The pieces represent not only Retro Stage's commitment to innovation, but also their everlasting passion for classic style. Those interested in browsing these summertime releases can find more exciting garments in the Exclusive Clothing collection. Even better, customers can use the discount code "Ann12" to get a 12% discount on two items.

"Vintage style is not just a fashion; it is also an attitude, a tribute to the past, and a longing for the future. We will continue to maintain our enthusiasm for retro fashion and expand our product line to make our customers' shopping experiences even better," the Retro Stage team said. "We look forward to our continued growth and expansion in the years to come."

Retro Stage is a popular vintage fashion brand featuring classic clothing and accessories inspired by the 1920s, 1950s, and 1960s. As a vintage style pioneer, Retro Stage is more than a brand; it's also a way of life that helps every customer explore the history of fashion through chic and glamorous retro style. "Beauty never fades," the Retro Stage team said. "All we want to do is encourage women to seek out a better life for themselves and confidently embrace their natural beauty."

