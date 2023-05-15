Anycubic's Kobra 2 Brings 5x the Speed at an Affordable Price

SHENZHEN, China, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a globally renowned 3D printing brand, has announced the release of the Kobra 2, a new FDM 3D printer designed to deliver a remarkable speed and enhanced user-friendly experience. In addition to its stable performance and budget-friendly price, the Kobra 2 is an excellent choice for hobbyists and professionals alike who are seeking rapid printing and cost-effective 3D printers.

5x the Speed, Faster Than Ever

Kobra 2 has a default print speed of 150mm/s and a maximum print speed of 250mm/s, allowing it to complete a Benchy model with 0.28mm layer height in just 30 minutes. The following features contribute to its impressive print speed:

New Dual-Gear Direct Drive Extrusion System:

The direct drive extrusion system has a 4:1 gear ratio, which means it tightly grips the filament and prevents it from slipping, allowing for precise extrusion and flow control even when the printer is moving quickly. Moreover, a higher print speed necessitates a higher extrusion rate to compensate for slow extrusions during speed changes. Kobra 2's 60W high-power hot end enables it to achieve this and melt the filament more quickly, leading to improved flow and higher print speed.

Upgraded Cooling Fan

The upgraded cooling fan helps to cool down the filament when it has been extruded from the nozzle. With an optimized dissipation design and a spin speed of 700rpm, the fan cools down the prints quickly, enabling the next layer to be applied with precision.

New Dynamic Structure

Kobra 2 features double metal spindles and SG15 bearings structure on the X and Y axes, which reduces friction between the moving parts, leading to smoother, faster movements that are more wear-resistant than the regular D shape wheel structure. The double screw motion mechanism on the Z-axis is another special feature, improving the speed of the Z-axis movement, reducing lifting resistance during the printing process, and keeping the X-axis level to minimize layer lines and achieve excellent results even at high speeds.

"Turning your ideas into reality with 3D printers quickly can be a challenging process, especially with regular speed printers. However, Kobra 2 has revolutionized the process by making it more accessible and efficient." said James Ouyang, Vice President of Anycubic. "The 3D printer can deliver fast prints while maintaining high-quality results, enabling creators to have more time to focus on their ideas rather than the production process."

A More User-Friendly Printing Experience

Anycubic LeviQ 2.0 auto bed leveling with Smart Z Offset

Kobra 2 is equipped with the Anycubic LeviQ 2.0 auto-leveling system, featuring a smart Z-axis offset modular that enables accurate Z offset automatically. This makes the leveling process effortless for beginners.

Semi-assembled design:

Kobra 2 comes in a semi-assembled state and requires no soldering or complex mechanical assembly, ensuring a user-friendly assembly experience that can be set up in 10 minutes even for 3D printing novices.

4.3-inch colored LCD touchscreen:

The user interface on the Kobra 2 is a 4.3-inch color touchscreen LCD mounted on the right side of the machine. This location means that it can easily access during printing. Besides, the touchscreen is also very responsive and easy to navigate.

Magnetic Spring Steel Build Plate:

The textured surface can lock parts down during printing when hot, and after cooling they just slide right off with no tools required. So with hits, users can easily remove the prints, even the larger or more sticky PETG prints.

Power Loss Recovery and Filament sensor

The Kobra 2 3D Printer incorporates a power-loss recovery feature that enables the printer to recover from unexpected power outages and resume printing from the point of interruption. Moreover, the filament run-out sensor, which detects when the printer runs out of filament and halts the printing process, is an added benefit that prevents printing errors.

Pricing and Availability

The Kobra 2 3D printer will go on sale at 9:00 am EDT May 20th, 2023, in the US from $269, and will be available in Europe at 9: 00 am CEST June 1st, 2023 from €299. Users can subscribe for updates on this page and buy from the official Anycubic store, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and AliExpress from May 20th.

About Anycubic

Since its establishment in 2015, Anycubic is committed to propelling 3D printing technology to ensure 3D printing is accessible and affordable to people from all walks of life. We are happy to see people unleash their imagination and creativity into reality. Anycubic has made hits presence in over 200 countries and regions since 2015. The company has released more than 20 widely favored products, with 3 million units sold over the past 7 years. With the commitment of "For Freedom to Make," Anycuibic will continue to bring the best products and technologies to all makers.

