Chord Named Honoree in The Leading 100 List for 2023, for Direct-to-Consumer Technology Startups

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord, a Commerce Platform Software as a Service for modern commerce, announced that its SaaS headless commerce technology and data infrastructure has been recognized as an honoree in The Leading 100 of 2023.

The Leading 100 List recognizes high impact technology start-ups that are transforming the direct-to-consumer business model and driving business value for brands as well as retailers. These young companies are venture capital funded and predominantly in their seed or series A round of financing. The Leading 100 companies are solving business problems, powering growth and helping brands deliver on customer expectations through innovative, accessible and powerful technology solutions. All companies were vetted and selected using a rigorous methodology which measured Innovation, Business Impact, Commercialization & Customers, Teams & Experience, Competition, Media Buzz and Investor Value Creation. Company data has been collected via a combination of CEO interviews, company nomination data, and publically available market data.

"I am absolutely thrilled and deeply honoured to have Chord recognized by The Lead this year. Being in the company of such dynamic startups is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and it reinforces our commitment to empowering businesses to take full control of their storefronts while using data to make powerful connections with their customers." said Bryan Mahoney, CEO & Co-Founder of Chord. "At Chord Commerce, we believe that the future of commerce lies in the ability of brands to create personalized and seamless experiences for their customers, and we are proud to be leading the charge in this endeavour. This recognition fuels our passion and inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of Brand-to-Consumer commerce."

David Dewey, CTO of Chord, said "It feels great to be recognized by The Lead. When we embarked on the journey to provide clean, curated, and real-world actionable data to commercial operators, we knew we were taking on a very daunting task. This recognition shows that we're finally delivering to the world what is actually needed for businesses to be competitive online in the modern era. I can't wait to share some of the upcoming innovations that will continue to empower businesses to get a clear picture of their operations and clear steps to improve with measurable results."

The selection committee, led by The Lead's Chief Content Officer, Sonal Gandhi, conducted an analysis and the final selection. "The pace of change in the fashion, beauty and consumer industries has become dizzyingly fast, even for the industry leaders," says Gandhi. "The companies selected for The Leading 100 list represent some of the best examples of how technology innovation is helping address the needs of this rapidly evolving business environment. Some are helping brands get the best out of latest advances in powerful technologies such as AI, while others are creating solutions to optimize efficiency and productivity across the value chain".

Chord will be in attendance and honored at The Lead Innovation Summit on July 12th & 13th, The Lead's flagship event where the entire fashion, beauty, home,CPG, food, beverage, health, wellness and retail innovation community will converge to engage the future of the direct-to-consumer business model. The annual event will bring together executives from enterprise brands and retailers, challenger DTC brands, innovative unicorns, technology start-ups, enterprise technology, investors, dealmakers, analysts and stakeholders that comprise The Lead's network.

About Chord

Chord is a Commerce Platform Software as a Service that combines headless technology and cutting-edge data infrastructure, enabling brands to leverage the most sophisticated commerce tech at lightning speed — and with a lean team.

Led by former Glossier and Mailchimp C-level execs, Chord is the only commerce platform with data at its core, and counts standout brands like Caraway and Blue Bottle Coffee among its customers.

About The Lead

The Lead is a media and events company that helps brands compete in an increasingly digital and direct selling environment by introducing future business trends, presenting winning strategies, and connecting them with the right technologies. Unlike conferences and information outlets that focus either on big retail or just a single stakeholder, The Lead showcases actionable insights across marketing, ecommerce, stores, customer experience and last mile for brands selling direct.

