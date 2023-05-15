Element Biosciences Accelerates Data Discoveries with Amazon Omics

Element Biosciences leverages Amazon Omics to democratize genomic data by offering an innovative federated compute model

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc.— developer of the Element AVITI™ System, an innovative DNA sequencing platform that is disrupting the genomics industry — announced it is now leveraging a new Amazon Omics feature, Ready2Run workflows, to provide simple, powerful, and cost-effective analysis workflows. The combination of technologies gives customers the option to stream their sequencing data from AVITI™ directly to the cloud and automatically perform subsequent analysis using Amazon Omics.

Amazon Omics is a service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that helps remove the heavy lifting from storing, querying, and analyzing various omics data. Ready2Run workflows are a set of pre-built workflows from third-party software companies and open-source pipelines. With just a few clicks or a single API call, customers can run pre-built workflows to perform analyses such as converting base calls to FASTQ files, secondary analysis such as gene expression or variant calling, and tertiary analysis such as protein structure prediction. Ready2Run workflows are priced-per-run to give customers predictable and transparent pricing.

Element's Bases2Fastq Ready2Run workflows on Amazon Omics enable customers to stream their sequencing data from AVITI and perform analysis on Amazon Omics. This allows customers access to scalable cloud computing, the ability to process multiple runs or samples in parallel, and the simplicity of combining multiple downstream secondary or tertiary analysis tools on a single platform, all while maintaining end-to-end control of their own data. Data security is enhanced with AVITI running on Ubuntu Core, a Linux OS.

"It was quick and easy to launch the Bases2Fastq Ready2Run workflow. We are excited to use this solution to streamline our pipelines and significantly shorten the time (and effort) between our data coming off AVITI and entering secondary analysis," said Claire Seibold, Director of Software and Data Analytics at FYR Diagnostics.

The Bases2Fastq Ready2Run workflows offer a fast and affordable sample demultiplex and FASTQ generation solution. The AVITI system's dual flow cell capacity enables sequencing of up to six human whole genomes concurrently, each sequenced to a depth of around 30x. The Bases2Fastq Ready2Run workflow enables customers to demultiplex and convert their sequencing data into FASTQ files in less than two hours after completing the run. This process costs less than 1% of the total sequencing cost. By further leveraging the various secondary analysis Ready2Run workflows available in Amazon Omics, the conversion of FASTQ files to BAM or VCF files can be performed within a similar timeframe without incurring significant additional costs.

Starting in Q3 2023, customers will also be able to use Elembio Cloud™, a new offering from Element Biosciences, to seamlessly configure orchestrating the automatic launch of Element's Bases2Fastq Ready2Run workflows using Amazon Omics.

"AVITI on Amazon Omics brings customers a cost-effective, scalable, and straightforward sample-to-answer workflow," said Francisco Garcia, PhD, SVP of Informatics at Element. "Providing users control over their own data is key to Element's mission to accelerate scientific progress."

"We're excited to be working with companies like Element Biosciences to offer pre-built workflows as part of the new Ready2Run feature in Amazon Omics," said Tehsin Syed, General Manager of Health AI, AWS. "Customers can now simply bring their data and run these workflows within minutes, making analysis easier and optimizing costs with predictable pricing."

