HIGH SCHOOL SUMMER PASS™ IS IN SESSION: PLANET FITNESS WELCOMES TEENS TO WORK OUT FOR FREE ALL SUMMER LONG STARTING TODAY

Now through August 31, Teens Ages 14 – 19 Can Work Out for Free All Summer Long at All 2,400+ Planet Fitness Locations Across the U.S. and Canada

HAMPTON, N.H., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, officially kicks off its High School Summer Pass™ program today, opening its doors to high schoolers ages 14 – 191 to work out for free this summer through August 31 at any of the more than 2,400 Planet Fitness locations throughout the United States and Canada. Sign up now at PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass or at any Planet Fitness club. Teens under 18 in the U.S. and under 19 in Canada must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club.

ADDRESSING TEEN HEALTH CONCERNS

Planet Fitness' third year of the High School Summer Pass program comes at a time when mental and physical health is a top priority for teens and parents. In fact, a national study2 commissioned by Planet Fitness this April found that while 60 percent of teens haven't made their health and fitness a priority over the past 12 months, more than four in five (84 percent) feel that there's never been a better time than now to focus on their health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey3, 37 percent of high school students reported that their mental health was poor during at least most of the pandemic, with teens continuing to face struggles into the present.

Planet Fitness also found that teens are:

Looking to Make Healthy Changes. 93 percent of teens want to make healthy changes in their lives to improve their mental (91 percent) and physical (89 percent) health.

Feeling Self-Conscious. 71 percent of teens admit to sometimes feeling self-conscious while 57 percent confess they struggle with having a positive body image.

Setting Consistent Routines. Nearly all teens reported that setting a consistent routine (96 percent), realistic goals (95 percent) and having a place to work out (93 percent) would be beneficial to their fitness journey.

Using Buddy Workouts for Motivation. About nine in 10 teens (93 percent) believe that working out with friends would be beneficial and help motivate them. Luckily, High School Summer Pass participants have access to free fitness training from in-club certified trainers4, along with free workouts designed specifically for high schoolers in the free Planet Fitness App as well as workout plans available at About nine in 10 teens (93 percent) believe that working out with friends would be beneficial and help motivate them. Luckily, High Schoolparticipants have access to free fitness training from in-club certified trainers, along with free workouts designed specifically for high schoolers in the free Planet Fitness App as well as workout plans available at PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass

The High School Summer Pass program provides all teens a safe space – a truly Judgement Free Zone® – to prioritize their mental and physical wellbeing during a season when school is out and important academic and extracurricular programs such as sports, gym class and after-school activities are paused.

"We're excited to officially open our doors to high school students today and provide a safe and Judgement Free space for teens to focus on their mental and physical health this summer as part of our High School Summer Pass program," said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness. "At Planet Fitness, we're proud of our commitment to give teens free access during the summer so they can develop long-lasting, healthy habits and experience all the benefits of fitness."

ADDED MOTIVATION ALL SUMMER LONG

To further motivate high schoolers to prioritize fitness, all participants who sign up are encouraged to enter the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Contest5. Planet Fitness will award 10 lucky teens in the U.S. and Canada with $10,000 individual academic scholarships ($100,000 total) via a TikTok video submission contest. To enter, teens are asked to post a TikTok video tagging @planetfitness using the hashtags #contest and #HSSP23US (U.S. members) or tagging @planetfitnessca using the hashtags #contest and #HSSP23CAN (Canada members) that describes their High School Summer Pass experience. The contest submission period runs through August 31.

Additionally, the top 10 schools on the leaderboard across U.S. and Canada in each tier (as described in the rules) will each receive $10,000! These scholarships can be used to fund athletic equipment, field renovations, physical fitness classes and health and wellness initiatives.

For more information on High School Summer Pass, including how to sign up for the free membership at any of the more than 2,400 Planet Fitness locations in the U.S. and Canada, visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2023, Planet Fitness had more than 18.1 million members and 2,446 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

1 Teenagers ages 14 – 19 can visit any Planet Fitness location in the United States and Canada. Teens must work out at the location they sign up at and are not permitted to use other locations. Teens under 18 must sign-up with a parent or guardian in-club or online at PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass. Once the parent or guardian waiver is signed for teens under 18, teens can work out alone. Students who are already 18 do not need a parent or guardian to be present during the sign-up process.

2 Online survey conducted by Wired Research to 1,000 parents of teens ages 15-18 and their respective teens, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

3 Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey – United States, June 2021, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

4 Locations are independently owned and operated; please check your local club for details.

5 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the 50 US/D.C. and Canadian provinces of ON, AB, MB, SK, NB, NL & BC, 14-19 years of age (with parent approval if a minor). $100,000 USD available in the U.S. and $100,000 CAD available in Canada. Void where prohibited. Begins 12:00 a.m. ET on 5/15/23; ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 8/31/23. Grand Prizes (5 for US Students): a $10,000 USD scholarship. Grand Prizes (5 for CAN Students): a $10,000 CAD scholarship. School Prizes (5; 1 per US school tier): $10,000 for athletics and fitness. School Prizes (5; 1 per CAN school tier): $10,000 CAD for athletics and fitness. Winning schools selected based on number of HSSP members from the school and applicable school tier. All prizes awarded as a check to schools/winners (or parent/legal guardian if winner is a minor). For Official Rules, eligibility, entry and school tier details, visit www.pfsummerpasscontest.com. Sponsor: Planet Fitness Holdings, LLC.

Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass(tm) 2023 Logo (PRNewswire)

Planet Fitness opens its doors to high schoolers ages 14 – 19 to work out for free this summer through August 31 at any of the more than 2,400 Planet Fitness locations throughout the United States and Canada. Sign up now at PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass or at any Planet Fitness club. Teens under 18 in the U.S. and under 19 in Canada must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club. (PRNewswire)

Planet Fitness logo. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Fitness) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.