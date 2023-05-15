THE MART Unveils Its Vision for the Modern Workplace

With world-class tenant amenities, reenergized common areas, outdoor spaces, and leading-edge offices, THE MART's latest transformation will usher in the future of downtown Chicago

CHICAGO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THE MART is pleased to announce the building's boldest transformation yet. In Summer 2023, THE MART will welcome a new suite of world-class tenant amenities, plus food and beverage retailers, that promote an integrated approach to work, life, and wellness, as well as revitalizations to the South Lobby and River Park, one of the few green spaces available to the public on the Chicago riverfront.

The entrance of WorkLife Wellbeing, a state-of-the-art gym with topline equipment, spin and yoga studios, luxury changerooms, and a juice bar. Courtesy of THE MART. Renderings by Evolution Virtual. (PRNewswire)

Owned and operated by Vornado Realty Trust, THE MART is an architectural icon and the largest privately held commercial building in the United States, internationally recognized as a global innovator in culture, design, and technology. The latest developments, designed by Gensler, will provide the future of office space to some of the country's most creative and forward-thinking companies. The highly visible transformation will honor and challenge the building's heritage and its existing Art Deco architecture to create an open and accessible meeting place, opening its doors as a marketplace of experiences, creativity, and ideas.

"Vornado acquired THE MART in 1998 and, 25 years later, we are proud to continue to build upon our successes and unveil this next phase of the building's impressive history," said Paul Heinen, Chief Operating Officer, THE MART. "Our new workplace strategy will complement THE MART's existing offerings—expansive offices for industry leading tenants, sought-after brands in our design showrooms, and cutting-edge digital exhibitions at ART on THE MART—creating one of the most dynamic mixed-use developments in the city on the grandest scale."

The upcoming transformation follows an earlier phase of improvements to THE MART in 2016 that saw the introduction of the Grand Stair and Marshall's Landing, one of Chicago's top dining destinations, and a new Food Hall with robust and varied offerings, as well as a new reception and information desk.

Spaces and new amenities opening in Summer 2023 include:

A revitalized approach to the South Lobby , one of the city's most iconic Art Deco interiors, that includes the installation of new lounge seating to create a warm and welcoming environment for the public, with furnishings sourced exclusively from design showrooms at THE MART.

An extensive, centralized amenity experience on the second floor featuring a 23,000 SF health club with state-of-the-art equipment, studios offering a full range of classes, and a juice bar; an intimate tenant-exclusive speakeasy lounge overlooking the river ; and a cluster of new curated retail offerings across beauty, health, and wellbeing.

21,000 SF tenant-exclusive conference center and workspace with conference and meeting rooms, lounge areas, flexible programming space, and a private café, designed for quiet focus and productive collaboration.

A reimagination of THE MART's River Park public space with a plaza for pedestrian traffic and gathering, a lush central lawn for community celebrations and programming, al fresco seating activated by new food and beverage offerings, and a localized approach to landscaping that introduces foliage and perennials from the surrounding Chicago region, all conceived of by landscape architects Hoerr Schaudt . The new River Park is part of a larger approach to make privatized space public by bringing the rooftop amenities to the street level, creating a new front yard for Chicago and one of few dynamic spaces available to the public on the riverfront.

"The design approach at THE MART marries legacy and modernity to better serve the building's tenants and the broader community," said Todd Heiser, Managing Director of Gensler. "New spaces and amenities build on THE MART's historic foundation by celebrating the building's ornate Art Deco details and reimagining them for the contemporary workplace. This balanced intersection showcases THE MART's position as an epicenter of workplace—of yesterday, today, and the future."

About THE MART

THE MART is the largest privately held commercial building in the United States: it encompasses 4.2 million gross square feet, spans two city blocks, rises 25 stories, and is visited by an average of 30,000 people each business day (or nearly 10 million people annually). THE MART serves as the home to Chicago's most creative and technologically innovative companies, including Motorola Mobility, 1871, PayPal, and MATTER, as well as Fortune 500 companies Conagra Brands, Allstate, Medline Industries, Beam Suntory, Avant, and Grainger. It is also the largest and most important center for design in North America with more than 250 premier design showrooms offering the latest resources for both residential and commercial markets.

themart.com

IG: @themartchicago | FB: @themart

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is the preeminent owner, manager, and developer of Office and Retail assets. Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market, New York City, along with premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability. The Company owns and manages over 26 million square feet of LEED certified buildings.

vno.com

IG: @vornadorealtytrust | LI: Vornado Realty Trust

About Gensler

Gensler is a global architecture, design, and planning firm with 53 locations and more than 7,000 professionals networked across the Americas, Europe, Greater China, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Founded in 1965, the firm works globally across more than 29 practice areas spanning the work, lifestyle, community, and health sectors. We are guided by our mission to create a better world through the power of design, and the source of our strength is our people. By leveraging our diversity of ideas, our research and innovation, our shared values, and our One-Firm Firm culture, we are working seamlessly as a borderless firm in 140 countries and making the greatest impact on our communities as we continue to tackle the world's challenges.

gensler.com

IG: @gensler_design | TW: @gensler_design

The MART's intimate tenant-exclusive lounge, The Founder’s Room, available for private events. Courtesy of THE MART. Renderings by Evolution Virtual. (PRNewswire)

THE MART’s River Park, Chicago’s new pedestrian-centric front yard where tenants and the public can eat, meet, and mingle. Courtesy of THE MART. Renderings by Evolution Virtual. (PRNewswire)

WorkLife Meetings tenant lounge at THE MART. Courtesy of THE MART. Renderings by Evolution Virtual. (PRNewswire)

One of the new conference rooms in Worklife Meetings. Courtesy of THE MART. Renderings by Evolution Virtual. (PRNewswire)

