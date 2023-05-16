The first spring CMEF exhibition after the COVID-19 pandemic in the Chinese mainland: A brief discussion on the rise and challenges of China's domestic medical apparatus from Diagens Biotechnology

SHANGHAI, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 14th to 17th, 2023, a global medical technology event kicked off in China. The 87th China International Medical Equipment (Spring) Fair (CMEF) attracted industry elites from more than 20 countries and regions around the world under the theme of "Innovative Technology · Smart Future". Under the spotlight of global medical technology innovation, Hangzhou Diagens Biotechnology Co., Ltd. has become the focus of the conference with its unique innovative products.

Diagens Biotech is a national high-tech enterprise focused on the field of reproductive health. This time, they brought Meta Sight®DSL-G200 fully automatic cell microscopic image scanning system, which is a brand new product released in April this year. With its fully automated integrated design and AI defect recognition ability, it has attracted widespread attention in the industry. This is a significant progress in replacing imports of medical devices in China, and also a microcosm of the rise of domestically produced medical devices in China.

It is reported that this Meta Sight®DSL-G200 automatic cell microscopic image scanning system adopts the latest optical imaging technology and image sensor in the world, and can complete the scanning of a single slide and the intelligent capture of the best split phase image within 4 minutes; The integrated microstructure design of the ultra-large capacity of 200 slides at a time and the contactless magnetic levitation motor can also fully guarantee the smooth and stable operation of the system. The biggest highlight is that the product is equipped with the AutoVision® defect recognition function module, which has been successfully developed for many years, making it the world's first artificial intelligence karyotyping system that can automatically mark chromosomal abnormalities, greatly improving the efficiency of karyotyping.

Diagens Biotechnology MetaSightDSL-G200 and AutoVision intelligent karyotype analysis system (Left: Dr. Song Ning) (PRNewswire)

In recent years, the rise of China's domestic medical apparatus has become a major attraction in the global medical apparatus market. Chinese medical apparatus companies, such as Diagens Biotechnology, are actively exploring technological innovation and gradually realizing the transformation from running and running to leading. This is a great pride of China's medical apparatus industry and a great progress for the global medical apparatus industry.

As Dr. Song Ning, Chairman of Diagens Biotechnology, said, the company has reached an international leading level in chromosome karyotype analysis and assisted reproductive core consumables products. In the future, it will continue to deepen its efforts in the field of reproductive health, continuously increase research and development investment, and create higher quality and more efficient products. This spirit of innovation and pursuit of excellence is an important reason for the rise of domestically produced medical devices in China. Against the backdrop of the rise of domestically produced medical devices in China, we have seen the determination and efforts of companies such as Diagens Biotechnology. They are driven by technological innovation and guided by market demand, continuously improving product quality and performance to meet the needs of more medical customers and consumers. This is an important driving force for the rise of China's medical device industry and a significant contribution to global medical technology progress. The introduction of this innovative technology has significantly improved the technological level of IVD in vitro testing in the medical industry, which is also the key for Chinese companies to gain more attention and recognition in the global medical device market.

On the stage of the CMEF exhibition, we have seen more domestic medical device companies in China, such as Diagens Biotechnology, showcasing the development achievements and innovation capabilities of the Chinese medical device industry to the world with their own products and services. This not only enhances the influence of Chinese domestic medical devices in the global market, but also contributes to promoting the development of global medical technology. The rise of domestically produced medical devices in China is a historical necessity. Against the backdrop of global medical technology development, the development speed and innovation ability of the Chinese medical device industry are being recognized and respected globally. We have reason to believe that the future of China's medical device industry will definitely lead the world and make greater contributions to the health and well-being of all humanity.

From the example of Diagens Biotechnology, we have seen how a company can achieve breakthroughs in the global medical device market via innovation. This also provides valuable experience and inspiration for other enterprises seeking development.

In the future, we look forward to seeing more domestic medical device enterprises in China, such as Diagens Biotechnology, develop more globally competitive high-tech medical device products through continuous innovation and efforts, and make greater contributions to promoting global medical technology progress.

The above are the latest developments of this spring CMEF exhibition and Diagens Biotechnology, as well as some reflections on the rise of domestically produced medical devices in China. We look forward to seeing more innovative achievements and development potential of domestically produced medical devices in China at future exhibitions. In the future of medical technology, it is even more necessary for such enterprises to lead and provide better and more efficient products and services to global medical customers and consumers.

