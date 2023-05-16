FISHERS ISLAND LEMONADE ANNOUNCES TWO NEW SUMMERTIME FLAVORS

America's Craft Lemonade Canned Cocktail Releases New Flavors, Beach Variety Pack and Refreshed Packaging Rollout

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishers Island Lemonade proudly announces the launch of two brand new flavors just in time for summer: Blueberry Wave and Nude Peach. These new flavor introductions mark the brand's second-ever line extension.

Launched by female founder Bronya Shillo in 2014, Fishers Island Lemonade pioneered the canned cocktail category as one of the first spirit-based canned cocktails created in the United States. Along with the launch of two new flavors, the brand is debuting an elevated new look with a lifestyle aesthetic for each of its canned cocktails and transitioning into paperboard wrap for all four-packs and variety packs. For example, golf graphics can now be found on Fishers Half & Half - replacing Fishers Spiked Tea with a new name - that reflect its popularity on the golf course. Additionally, ocean wave imagery and beach elements complement the can and packaging graphics of new Blueberry Wave and Nude Peach flavors.

The award-winning line of spiked lemonade cocktails is recognized by Drizly as one of the top selling canned beverages in the United States, and continues to be one of the only canned cocktail brands crafted with a dual-spirits base, combining barrel-aged whiskey, premium vodka, lemon and honey. Consistent with the rest of the portfolio, the original Fishers Island Lemonade recipe is the foundation for each new varietal:

Fishers Island Lemonade, Blueberry Wave (7% ABV, $15.99 per 4-pack)

A flavorsome blend of the original spiked lemonade and real blueberry. A wave of sweet and tart flavor, perfect for savoring this classic coastal cocktail.

Fishers Island Lemonade, Nude Peach (7% ABV, $15.99 per 4-pack)

A peachy combination of the original spiked lemonade craft cocktail recipe and real peach for a taste experience that will have you running to the beach.

Fishers Beach Variety 8-Pack ( $27.99 per 8-pack)

The ultimate summertime essential, the new Fishers Island Lemonade Beach Pack includes four cans of Fishers Original, two cans of Fishers Blueberry Wave and two cans of Fishers Nude Peach.

"Our fruit-forward flavors are made for summer and are clear winners for the next evolution in our family of lemonades," said Fishers Island Lemonade Founder Bronya Shillo. "We have received a strong positive response to the initial rollout of Blueberry Wave and Nude Peach, and could not be more thrilled to start seeing them hit shelves. The quality of our ingredients continues to be a focus for us and we can't wait to hear how consumers react to the delicious, full-flavor taste consumers have come to expect from Fishers."

The recipe for the original Fishers Island Lemonade was inspired by the signature house cocktail, the "Fishers," which was served at The Pequot Inn which Bronya's family owned and operated on Fishers Island, New York. It was there that Bronya had the visionary idea to package the house cocktail and put it in a can, allowing fans to take the delicious and distinctly flavorful cocktail with them wherever they went, providing new convenience and portability for the beginnings of the ready to drink category. Earlier this month, Spirit of Gallo announced that they had acquired Fishers Island Lemonade into their portfolio, a natural next step in Fishers Island Lemonade's growth as one of the leading contributors to the success of the RTD category today.

The Fishers Island Lemonade family has earned Gold at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Platinum, Double Gold and Consumer's Choice Award at the 2022 SIP Awards, Gold at the 2022 Beverage Testing Institute Spirits Review and was recognized by Impact as a 'Hot Prospect' brand three years in a row, from 2019 - 2021.

The complete Fishers Island Lemonade portfolio is gluten-free and available direct-to-consumer across the United States and on Drizly in Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, South Carolina, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Fishers Island Lemonade Original (9% ABV), Half & Half (7% ABV), Pink Flamingo (7% ABV), Blueberry Wave (7% ABV), Nude Peach (7% ABV) are line priced with an SRP $15.99 for a 4-pack of cans, Fishers Fizz (5% ABV) has an SRP $12.99 for a 4-pack of cans, the Variety 8-packs have an SRP $26.99, and the Spirit Pops (7% ABV) are available in a 10-pack with an SRP $26.99. For more information, visit www.filemonade.com , follow along on Instagram @filemonade , or visit on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FILemonade.com .

About Fishers Island Lemonade

Fishers Island Lemonade is recognized as America's Craft Lemonade Canned Cocktail, winning dozens of awards for its one-of-a-kind taste profile and commitment to high quality ingredients. Launched in 2014 by female-founder Bronya Shillo, Fishers Island Lemonade is inspired by the signature house cocktail, the "Fishers," served for decades at The Pequot Inn, which Bronya's family owned and operated on Fishers Island, NY. It was there, that while working as a bartender, Bronya had the visionary idea to package the Fishers Island Lemonade cocktail in a can, allowing fans to take the delicious and distinctly flavorful cocktail with them to best enjoy in their happy place, wherever that may be. All-natural ingredients, premium vodka and barrel-aged whiskey are the base for the full-flavor family of craft lemonade cocktails, which now include Fishers Island Lemonade Original (9% ABV), Fishers Half & Half (7% ABV), Fishers Pink Flamingo (7% ABV), Fishers Blueberry Wave (7% ABV), Fishers Nude Peach (7% ABV), Fishers Fizz (5% ABV) and Fishers Island Spirit Pops (7% ABV). Since the brand's inception, the portfolio of products have earned Gold at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition Platinum, Double Gold and Consumer's Choice Award at the 2022 SIP Awards, Gold at the 2022 Beverage Testing Institute Spirits Review and was recognized by Impact as a Hot Prospect brand three years in a row, from 2019-2021. Fishers Island Lemonade is committed to giving back to the community through partnerships with several local New England philanthropic organizations and support of environmental beach cleanup efforts. To learn more visit www.filemonade.com , and follow along on Instagram and Facebook @filemonade.

About Spirit of Gallo

For nearly a half a century, the Gallo family has been growing its portfolio of spirits brands. Spirit of Gallo's mission is to build the next great American spirits company and to meet the changing needs of consumers. Spirit of Gallo represents 24 brands and is now the third largest spirits supplier in the United States by volume. Some of the award-winning brands include New Amsterdam Vodka, E & J Brandy, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Tequila Komos, Camarena Tequila, RumChata, Pink Whitney, Fishers Island Lemonade, RumHaven, Stratusphere Gin, and the break-out, spirit-based hard seltzer, High Noon. Additionally, the portfolio contains an impressive list of both owned and imported luxury spirits such as The Dalmore Single Malt Scotch, Germain-Robin Brandy, Amaro Montenegro, Don Fulano Tequila and Lo-Fi Aperitifs. The entire portfolio is featured on www.spiritofgallo.com.

