North Country Smokehouse Launches New Smoked Strips at The Fresh Market

CLAREMONT, N.H., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Country Smokehouse, a leading producer of artisanal smoked meats, has announced the launch of its newest smoked strips at The Fresh Market stores. The all-new, organic applewood smoked thick-cut bacon is made from high-quality pork that is carefully selected and smoked with natural hardwood. The result is a tender and flavorful meat that can be enjoyed on its own or used as a versatile ingredient in a variety of dishes. The bacon sits alongside the popular sugar- free variety on shelves in all 159 store locations.

The pork is sourced from North Country's very own family farms, where livestock is raised with respect.

The bold flavor of North Country's signature smoked strips isn't all that sets the brand apart. The pork is sourced from its very own family-farm network, where livestock is raised with total respect.

"We believe in the ethical treatment of animals," says Chris Mattera, Le Cordon Bleu trained Chef and Culinary Innovator with North Country Smokehouse. "Beyond our commitment to non-GMO ingredients, we adhere to strict Certified Humane Raised & Handled and Global Animal Partnership program standards – in fact, we surpass them."

The farms, located a mere 4 hours from the smokehouse, avoid many common practices like teeth trimming, tail docking, and the use of electric prods. "The true measure of progressive agriculture isn't always in what you do, but in what you choose not to do," says Mattera. "We are thrilled to offer our new organic, thick cut bacon and give The Fresh Market's guests even more options."

About North Country Smokehouse

As one of America's few remaining family-owned smokehouses, North Country's mission is to hand craft premium, artisanal smoked meats through culinary excellence, exceptional animal care standards, and respect for the land. Located in the heart of New England, their authentic charcuterie features only the best hand-selected, natural ingredients and small batch smoking process over embers of local hardwoods.

The NCS product line features smoked bacon, ham, sausages, deli meats, and unique offerings like smoked chicken, and Cajun Pork Tasso. Voted America's Best Bacon by Men's Journal, New England's Best Meat by Yankee Magazine, and The Best Bacon in America by Food & Wine, North Country is noted for balancing taste with time-honored tradition and modern food trends.

Visit ncsmokehouse.com for more information.

About The Fresh Market

Voted as the "Best Supermarket in America" by USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, "America's Best Customer Service 2021" by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

MEDIA CONTACT

Alicia Baker

North Country Smokehouse; Director of Marketing

603.542.8323 ext. 214

alicia@ncsmokehouse.com

