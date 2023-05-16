Scala Data Centers and Vertiv Sign Strategic Contract to Supply Thermal Management Solutions in Latin America

The agreement is one of the largest for Vertiv in Latin America, and brings Scala Data Centers in Brazil, Chile and Colombia state-of-the-art critical digital infrastructure solutions

SÃO PAULO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers, the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market, and Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, announced today a three-year strategic contract whereby Scala will acquire Vertiv solutions and services for part of their critical digital infrastructure deployment. The contract includes state-of-the-art thermal management technology solutions for Scala's data center campuses in Brazil, Chile and Colombia.

Vertiv will deliver 364 fan coil Computer Room Air Handling (CRAH) units and 58 chillers to Scala Hyperscale Data Centers in the first phase of the project, with an estimated 130MW of cooling capacity across six sites, with approximately 93MW in Brazil and 38MW in Chile. By the final phase of the project, eleven data centers sites will be supported with Vertiv thermal management solutions in Brazil, Chile and Colombia. Equipment provided during the contract period will be the most current technology, allowing the sites to keep pace with energy efficiency and feature advancements.

Free cooling chillers with adiabatic solution were selected to provide the best dynamic efficiency for several Scala data halls, aligning with Scala's sustainability strategy and its lowest PUE portfolio in Latin America. The Vertiv solutions have full redundancy, with a backup cooling unit for each primary unit, which is a critical request from Scala to enable business continuity for its customers.

In the first phase, the Vertiv solutions will be installed at data centers Scala is building in Latin America, including two campuses in Brazil: Tamboré, located in Barueri (SP), which is the largest data center campus in Latin America with 600MW of secured power. In Chile, the equipment will be used in data centers being built at Campus Lampa, close to Santiago, which is the largest data center campus ever permitted in the country with 120MW of total capacity when fully developed. Colombia data centers are also supported in phase one investments. Since its founding in 2020, Scala has invested more than 6 billion Brazilian Real in its projects throughout the region.

Vertiv and Scala's engineers worked together in Latin America and in Vertiv's manufacturing plants in Italy and Slovakia to create a production line dedicated to Scala. Teams of engineering, research and development (R&D), assembly line, and product test professionals from both organizations worked together to design a project fully customized for Scala and its customers' critical digital infrastructure needs.

In the vision of Marcos Peigo, Scala's CEO and co-founder, the decision to choose Vertiv to be its long-term partner in thermal management solutions is the result of a years-long relationship between the two companies' engineering teams. "Scala is positioned as a trusted advisor to its clients, always working with innovative solutions that provide the best performance and meet efficiency requirements. As risk mitigators, we truly invest in our customers, making large strategic purchases in advance to avoid supply chain delivery issues and deliver value to our customers," Peigo said. "Vertiv is a key partner to support Scala in accomplishing its mission of building and operating the necessary infrastructure that will take Latin American countries to a new level of digitalization."

For Vertiv CEO and Americas president, Giordano Albertazzi, the agreement with Scala Data Centers opens a new age in the Latin American Data Center market. "We are excited to take this first step in a journey that we expect to last years, and will support the growth of Scala Data Centers in the region," Albertazzi said. "Vertiv partners with Scala, leveraging our industry-leading expertise and state-of-art solutions to support Scala's dynamic growth. Vertiv's solutions will be tailored to support Scala Data Centers' strategies of energy efficiency, sustainability, and performance. We see ourselves working shoulder to shoulder with Scala's team and leadership to further strengthen our mutual brand value in the Latin America market".

Another strategic point of the exclusive agreement is that Scala and its customers will be supported by a fully-dedicated Vertiv Customer Service manager at each Scala data center campus in Brazil, Chile, and Colombia. Vertiv's expert service engineers will deliver a proactive preventive maintenance program for maximum reliability and efficiency of Scala's thermal management systems. In addition, Vertiv will manage spare parts and equipment inventory at Scala's campuses, reducing the time needed to complete service requirements.

"We are looking forward to partnering with Scala Data Centers in its mission to support digital transformation in Latin America and the business continuity of its customers", summarizes Albertazzi.

