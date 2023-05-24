ATHLEISURE BRAND HALARA LAUNCHES HALARAMAGIC™

Denim That Moves With You

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative athleisure company Halara has just announced the launch of its new, original denim line HalaraMagic™. Available now, the collection features thoughtful, modern designs in a breakthrough fabric technology that accentuates the body's natural curves, moving with you like a second skin.

Best known for its popular Everyday Dress and trendy Everyday 2-in-1 Tennis Skirt, HalaraMagic™ is Halara's progression into the jeans category. Addressing the pain points of traditional denim, which include lack of elasticity, and thick, heavy material, the brand's game-changing HalaraMagic™ Denim fabric puts the focus on breathability, comfort and fit - featuring an elasticity greater than traditional denim for maximum flexibility.

"We anticipate HalaraMagic™ to be very well-received by our customers as we've seen a demand for denim styles to continue to grow," says Jackie Smith, Head of Operations at Halara. "Our new HalaraMagic™ Jean series is an evolution of the concept of traditional denim consisting of stretch, softness, and breathability for a more versatile denim experience.

HalaraMagic™ fabric is engineered with a unique blend of cotton, nylon, and elastane. The material is designed to conduct heat away from your skin, efficiently regulating body temperature. It's perfect for warm summer days and any casual activity where you want to stay cool, refreshed, and comfortable. Additionally, the denim wicks away moisture, improves air circulation, and brings more pleasant sensations on wearing.

HalaraMagic™ Jean series introduces a total of 58 HalaraMagic™ styles to the collection including capri, flare, and denim leggings styles, as well as skirts, shorts and plus size offerings. Lightweight and wrinkle-free, they are ideal for travel, providing optimum comfort even after long hours of sitting. Designed without zippers and buttons, HalaraMagic™ styles are designed to easily slip on and go. The collection is inspired by the brand's loyal customers and social media followers who go out every day living their best lives – moving freely (and magically).

ABOUT HALARA

Halara, meaning "take it easy" in Greek, was founded on the idea of providing a stress-free shopping experience to consumers. With a wide selection of colors, sizes and styles of high-quality products at affordable pricing, Halara's "take it easy" motto is at the core of everything they do as a reminder to embrace life, and how we live it. Athleisure for 365 Versions of You.

