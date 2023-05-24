Boviet Solar State-of-the-art Solar Modules Rated Top Performer in 2023 PVEL PV Module Reliability Scorecard 5th Year in a Row

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar, a leading global solar energy technology company specializing in the manufacturing of monocrystalline PV cells and Gamma Series™ monofacial and Vega Series™ bifacial PV modules, has announced that it was ranked a Top Performer in PV Evolutions Labs' (PVEL) 2023 PV Module Reliability Scorecard. This is the fifth consecutive year Boviet Solar's modules have earned this distinction.

"Manufacturers like Boviet Solar who repeatedly earn Top Performer are clearly committed to module reliability."

PVEL is the leading independent test lab for the downstream solar and energy storage industry. Every year, PVEL publishes the PV Module Reliability Scorecard, which provides independent, long-term reliability and performance data that developers, investors, and asset owners refer to when choosing PV modules for their projects. It summarizes results from the PV Module Product Qualification Program (PQP), a comprehensive testing regime established by PVEL in 2012 to provide empirical data for PV module supplier benchmarking and project-level energy yield and financial models.

Reliability testing applied to Boviet Solar's Vega Series™ bifacial double glass and bifacial transparent back modules, and Gamma Series™ monofacial PV modules, for accelerated stress testing and characterization under PVEL's Product Qualification Program (PQP).

"The PVEL Scorecard is the gold standard that all module manufacturers hope to achieve. PV Modules ranked as Top Performers have received independent confirmation that they are top-of-the-line when it comes to reliability and performance. The fact that Boviet Solar modules have won this recognition for five years in a row is testament to our topnotch design and engineering, our meticulous processes, and our quality control," said Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA.

"PV module manufacturers like Boviet Solar who repeatedly earn Top Performer recognition are clearly committed to module reliability. We congratulate Boviet Solar for another year of Top Performer results in our rigorous testing program," said PVEL VP of Sales and Marketing Tristan Erion-Lorico.

Boviet Solar's monofacial and bifacial PV modules are designed with better technology in mind, made from robust product components, under stringent quality control steps and high-tech manufacturing processes. PERC, half-cut, multi-busbar, and large cell designs enable the company's PV modules to pack more power per module, capture more photons, produce more energy, and provide reliable, dependable system performance under different installation requirements, difficult weather, or environmental conditions. Whether you are an EPC, installer, contractor, or project developer, Boviet Solar has the right and better PV module for your residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects.

About Boviet Solar

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar is part of Boway Alloy and a global Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company works with IPPs, EPCs, project developers, solar installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. With a proven track record of success working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer and supplier since 2017. The company offers financial stability, technological know-how, manufacturing excellence and supply chain transparency. Boviet Solar's PV Modules are known for their power, performance and quality and have been rated as top performers on the PVEL module reliability scorecard since 2019. Boviet Solar has offices in the U.S. and Germany, and its global headquarters are in Vietnam. For more information, please visit www. bovietsolar.com

View original content:

SOURCE Boviet Solar