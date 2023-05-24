Huge Bond Losses Continue to Confuse Investors of Where to Invest in Fixed Income Assets - The TFA Tactical Income Fund - a Fixed Income Choice to "Go Anywhere" to Invest in Fixed Income Assets

Huge Bond Losses Continue to Confuse Investors of Where to Invest in Fixed Income Assets - The TFA Tactical Income Fund - a Fixed Income Choice to "Go Anywhere" to Invest in Fixed Income Assets

For the first time in decades, the bond market interest rate volatility has stunned advisors and their clients. Many are discovering the opportunity of adding the TFA Tactical Income Fund to their portfolios.

CINCINNATI, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tactical Fund Advisors (TFA), a registered investment advisory firm managing four tactical mutual funds, introduces their Tactical Income Fund (Nasdaq: TFAZX) as a compelling option to address the ongoing challenges in today's bond market. The fund offers daily review by TFA's investment team, and provides diversification and flexibility with the ability to rotate to any bond asset class at any time.

Drew Horter, Founder and Chief Investment Strategist, Horter Investment Management (PRNewswire)

"We offer the complete flexibility to respond to Stock and Bond market conditions," Drew Horter , President & CEO of TFA

The unprecedented interest rate volatility experienced in recent times has disrupted the 40-year bull run in the bond market, causing considerable concern among financial advisors and their clients who saw their bonds lose significant value in 2022.

This value erosion has prompted advisors to explore alternative approaches that blend the principles of Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT) with the agility of multi-manager tactical mutual funds. The flexibility and unique approach implemented by Tactical Fund Advisors provides such an alternative.

"We offer the complete flexibility to respond to Stock and Bond market conditions," said Drew Horter, President & CEO of TFA. "This flexibility is a key point of differentiation to help investors reduce risk."

The TFA approach employs an experienced bench of subadvisors for TFA Funds. They have the ability to bring in different managers/advisors based on changing market conditions.

"With TFAZX we can rotate to high yield bonds, convertible bonds, and emerging market bonds in a good stock market for additional alpha," continued Horter. "Interest rate volatility is going to be with us for a while, and a daily review to look at every bond asset class is more important than ever."

"These are volatile times," agreed Steve Dissette, Investment Advisor Rep. "My clients were starting to get nervous. Adding the TFA Tactical Income Fund to their portfolio has put their minds at ease."

"The age-old Modern Portfolio Theory of buy and hold can be complemented by TFA Tactical Funds," concluded Horter. "Many investors know the importance of flexibility for both asset class diversification and risk management. And that's why we feel that TFAZX and our growth funds should be a part of any portfolio."

About TFA Fund Advisors

Tactical Fund Advisors, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, is the adviser to a family of tactically managed mutual funds. The TFA Mutual Funds are currently comprised of four funds, and are managed according to selection, timing and leverage with multiple models, multiple methodologies, multiple timeframes in a unique multi-manager approach. The Funds share the goal of utilizing tactical portfolio management to deliver consistent, long-term results while maintaining the ability to dynamically adapt to changing stock and bond environments. More info: www.tfafunds.com

Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC, located at 11726 Seven Gables Rd, Symmes Township, Cincinnati, OH 45249, is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC as an investment adviser should not be construed to imply that the SEC has approved or endorsed qualifications or the services Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC offers, or that its personnel possess a particular level of skill, expertise or training. Additional information about Tactical Fund Advisors is available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. Tactical Fund Advisors does not provide legal or tax advice.

Like any investment strategy, a tactical investing approach entails risks, including the risk that client accounts can still lose value and the risk that a defensive position may, at any given point in time, prevent client accounts from appreciating in value.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing is risky. Investors can and do lose money.

Management Risk: The portfolio managers' judgments about the attractiveness, value and potential appreciation of particular stocks or other securities in which the Funds invest or sells short may prove to be incorrect and there is no guarantee that the portfolio managers' judgment will produce the desired results. Additionally, the Adviser's judgments about the potential performance of the sub-advisers it utilizes may also prove incorrect and may not produce the desired results.

Fixed Income Securities Risk. When the Fund invests in fixed income securities, the value of your investment in the Fund will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed income securities owned by the Fund. In general, the market price of fixed income securities with longer maturities will increase or decrease more in response to changes in interest rates than shorter-term securities. Other risk factors include credit risk (the debtor may default), extension risk (an issuer may exercise its right to repay principal on a fixed rate obligation held by the Fund later than expected), and prepayment risk (the debtor may pay its obligation early, reducing the amount of interest payments). These risks could affect the value of a particular investment by the Fund, possibly causing the Fund's share price and total return to be reduced and fluctuate more than other types of investments.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund. You may obtain a prospectus at tfafunds.com or by calling the transfer agent at 833-974-3787. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The fund is distributed by Matrix 360 Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. There is no affiliation between Matrix 360 Distributors, LLC, and Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC.

Media contact:

Mike Dektas

mike@creativestorm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tactical Fund Advisors