Kolar Honored as a Silver Winner in 2023 Indigo Awards for Cincinnati Projects

CINCINNATI, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolar Design is pleased to announce that it was selected a winner in the 2023 Indigo Awards. The firm was honored with the Silver Award for its work on the Cincinnati Children's Critical Care Building and a Silver Award for the UC Health Clifton Campus Revitalization.

The Indigo Award is an international awards program, honoring the best in design and creativity across the world. Participants undergo a thorough selection process, including global judges from prominent companies such as Google, Ikea, and IBM. "We are the prism through which your vision, innovation, and prodigy shine through. We are Indigo and we exist to encourage and promote your creativity," states the Indigo Award website.

As a prominent design project in the region, the Kolar team played a major role in creating a space that ultimately helps Cincinnati Children's achieve its mission to provide better outcomes for patients. They helped the Cincinnati Children's team bring to life their Critical Care Building, including extensive collaboration through 13 design events, a variety of listening sessions, surveys, and observations that included hospital staff, patients, and the community to create a healing environment that optimizes flow, assists staff in prioritizing their mental and physical well-being and provides uplifting, comfortable spaces for families to allow them to sleep, work, connect and re-charge during extended stays.

In order to create a cohesive design strategy, Kolar worked with UC Health to explore the brand's key message, "In Science Lives Hope," and how to translate that language into their physical environment. The team developed system-wide environmental guidelines, which would serve the purpose of a blueprint for the entire build. It was important for the medical center to establish a standard for their spaces to support healing, inspire confidence in the quality of care they provide, and empower staff to be their best every day–all reflective of their culture of hope and the benefits of academic medicine. The guidelines outlined everything from branding to signage and wayfinding, application, and beyond, enabling UC Health to bring forth its brand expression to create an experience true to its core values.

About Kolar Design

Kolar is an award-winning design strategy firm that specializes in insights, interiors, and experiential graphic design. Kolar excels in building brand experiences derived from data that delivers measurable business results using purposeful, creative, and deeply collaborative design. Kolar's best-in-class team works closely with organizations using unique design thinking methodologies to build a strategy and vision that align with business goals and desired brand experiences. Learn more about Kolar today .

