VALET LIVING ANNOUNCES ANTHONY HYLTON AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS

TAMPA, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living, the leading residential amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, today announced Anthony Hylton as Senior Vice President of Operations. Hylton will lead Valet Living's Field Operations Team comprised of more than 8,000 associates, responsible for delivering the amenities and services that Valet Living offers. The Field Operations Team, formerly divided into two regions, is now structured with four regions to meet the growing needs of the industry.

Anthony Hylton joins Valet Living as Senior Vice President of Operations, with more than 25 years of experience in operations, product management and financial services. (PRNewswire)

Hylton will lead Valet Living's Field Operations Team comprised of more than 8,000 associates.

To support the four-region structure, new hires Andre Beard, Texas Region VP; and Mark Hart, East Region VP; join existing Vice Presidents Rod Kennard (West Region) and Mike Zabrocki (Southeast Region) in reporting to Hylton.

"As Valet Living experiences phenomenal growth, we're proactively looking for top talent worldwide to bring into the multifamily industry," said Shawn Handrahan, CEO and President of Valet Living. "Anthony, Andre and Mark provide operational expertise from world-renowned companies that enhances our existing talented team."

With more than 25 years of experience in operations, product management and financial services, Hylton joins Valet Living after 2 years at SquareTrade where he led North American field teams. Previously, he spent 11 years with Walmart as Head of Operations for Walmart Services. A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Hylton served for 6 years before entering the private sector, focusing on financial services, including roles as a Business Development Officer for NatWest Bank and Head of Global Operations for Corporate Cards at MasterCard International.

"I'm incredibly excited to join a thriving company known for its service culture mindset," said Hylton. "The structure change adds expertise to the team, while also increasing customer focus, both of which unlock additional opportunities to innovate on the client experience."

Andre Beard joins Valet Living with more than 20 years of experience in manufacturing, fulfillment and distribution in the consumer retail and grocery spaces, most recently as VP of Operations for HelloFresh. Beard holds a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University in Public Resource Business Management & Economics.

Mark Hart brings more than 25 years of experience in the electronic security and technology space to his role at Valet Living, including management roles at Convergint Technologies, Stanley Security and Protection One. Hart holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Memphis and a Master of Business Administration from Christian Brothers University.

A U.S. Army veteran, Rod Kennard joined Valet Living 6 years ago after serving in senior sales and operations positions at TruTeam and Akzo Nobel. Mike Zabrocki has served as VP of Operations at Valet Living for 6 years as well and previously held senior management positions at TruTeam and Masco Contractor Services. During their tenure to date, Kennard and Zabrocki oversaw 80% growth of the Valet Living operational area, from 1 million to 1.8 million homes, and 120% increase in the Valet Living workforce from 4,000 to nearly 9,000 associates. Kennard now leads the West Region, and Zabrocki now leads the Southeast Region.

For nearly three decades, Valet Living has been the premier provider of the most used amenity services in the multifamily industry. The company delivers increased community asset value, reduced workload for on-site staff, and an enriching resident living experience. With industry-leading technology and more than 8,000 trusted associates, Valet Living serves more than 2 million homes nationwide. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the private equity group GI Partners.

Valet Living's Vice President, Operations: Top Left - Rod KennardTop Right - Andre BeardBottom Left - Mark HartBottom Right - Mike Zabrocki (PRNewswire)

Valet Living (PRNewsfoto/Valet Living) (PRNewswire)

