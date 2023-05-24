Veritiv to Present at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference

ATLANTA, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), a leading North American business-to-business distribution solutions company, today announced that Sal Abbate, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on June 7, 2023 at 2:25 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat on Veritiv's Investor Relations website at ir.veritivcorp.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited period on the same website.

Management will also host institutional investor meetings at the Conference.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), headquartered in Atlanta and a Fortune 500® company, is a full-service provider of packaging, JanSan and hygiene products, services and solutions. Additionally, Veritiv provides print and publishing products. Serving customers in a wide range of industries both in North America and globally, Veritiv has distribution centers throughout the U.S. and Mexico, and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments visit www.veritivcorp.com.

Veritiv Corporation Logo (PRNewsFoto/Veritiv Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Veritiv Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veritiv Corporation