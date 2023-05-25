84 Lumber Announces Presenting Sponsorship of 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

Supported by the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, "The People's Tree" will journey from West Virginia to Washington, D.C. for the 2023 holiday season



EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. The tree will journey from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia to stand proudly in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. this holiday season. This is the second year 84 Lumber has been the presenting sponsor of what affectionately is known as "The People's Tree."

84 Lumber is the Presenting Sponsor of the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to be a part of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative, which provides the opportunity to celebrate the spirit of the season and brings our great country together during the holidays," said 84 Lumber Owner and CEO Maggie Hardy. "'The People's Tree' is a national treasure and 84 Lumber and our associates nationwide are proud to help bring the tree to Washington, D.C. to be enjoyed by everyone."

"The annual journey is only possible with the help of sponsors from both the public and private sectors," said Bruce Ward, president of Choose Outdoors, the non-profit partner of the USDA Forest Service. "We're grateful for the time and resources that 84 Lumber and all our invaluable partners are providing to help make this the best tour to date."

Monongahela National Forest will provide the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on behalf of the USDA Forest Service, kicking off a year-long celebration with the theme of "Endlessly Wild & Wonderful" to connect people to West Virginia's public lands.

Each year, a tree is selected from a different national forest. The Monongahela National Forest was the first national forest to provide "The People's Tree" on behalf of the Forest Service in 1970, and again in 1976. 2023 will be the third time West Virginia will have the distinction.

84 Lumber will be hosting a special stopover for the tree at its newly expanded location in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Earl L Core Road in November. 84 Lumber has a total of 14 locations in West Virginia.

As part of 84 Lumber's celebration of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree as a symbol of hope, peace, and unity, the company also will honor military servicepeople at a special stopover at the end of the tree's journey. Beautiful Christmas trees, fresh from local growers in West Virginia, will be presented by 84 Lumber as an early holiday gift to families at Joint Base Andrews, the final stop on the tree's journey to Washington, D.C., where it will be unwrapped and transported to the U.S. Capitol.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place in late November, and the tree will light up the West Lawn from nightfall until 11 p.m. each evening until January 1, 2024.

For related news, events, and tour information, and to track the tree on the journey to D.C., visit www.uscapitolchristmastree.com. To learn more about 84 Lumber, visit www.84lumber.com.

About the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative is a 50-year tradition in which one of our 155 national forests provides a tree for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season. The project is made possible with support from partners including non-profit Choose Outdoors along with cash and in-kind contributions from companies large and small as well as volunteers locally and across America. For a list of 2023 sponsors and to join in the Christmas spirit, visit uscapitolchristmastree.com and @uscapitolchristmastree on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates 310 facilities which include stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, and engineered wood product centers in more than 35 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking, and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy, 84 Lumber was named one of America's Largest Private Companies by Forbes and also made the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies in 2022. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

