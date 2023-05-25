Pandora announces The Little Mermaid collection to celebrate Disney's all-new movie

The Disney Little Mermaid collection, is available in Pandora stores and online from May 25th, just ahead of the launch of Disney's all-new film, in theatres May 26th.

BALTIMORE, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandora captures the essence of universal friendship and spirited curiosity with today's launch of its Disney The Little Mermaid collection, featuring seven designs that bring to life the new perspectives of the reimagined classic, championing female empowerment and independence.

Pandora SVP Creative Directors A. Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo were inspired by themes explored in the new film adaptation, shaping a collection centred around Ariel's inquisitiveness and sense of freedom. The designers created seven individual styles including charms, rings, and earrings synonymous with the story's treasured characters. The unique designs combine intricate techniques with colored lacquers and stone settings of man-made pearls and cubic zirconia – for a collection that captures the spirit of iconic characters Ariel, Sebastian, and Ursula.

Each piece features Pandora's signature craftsmanship in solid sterling silver or with 14K gold plating, featuring colorful design details that bring each character to life. Charms from the collection can be stacked and styled with Pandora Moments Studded and Snake Chains. Highlights include: the Ariel dangle, crafted in sterling silver with an iridescent mermaid's tail; Sebastian and Ursula dangles in sterling silver – representing the film's favorite sidekick and infamous villainess, each crafted with lacquered man-made pearls; and a textured Seashell Charm that shines with 14K gold plating.

Playful layers of storytelling are unlocked through the design details and hand-finishing of each piece. "Our inspiration was drawn from the diverse characters and friendships that empower Ariel's story," Ficarelli said. "We wanted to be true to the live action film as well as give the pieces a more naturalistic representation. With the Sebastian charm, for example, one claw is bigger than the other, just like real male crabs," Terzo said. "And Ursula is such an iconic character in The Little Mermaid. We chose to amplify and at the same time simplify her representation, choosing a deep purple lacquered artificial pearl to finish the piece."

With a collaboration soon into its tenth year, Pandora continues to craft and share treasured Disney classics by reimagining them into wearable stories for consumers. The new The Little Mermaid collection represents the companies' shared values, and highlights Pandora's efforts to empower its community to express themselves through personalisation, allowing them to reflect who they are. Pandora and the studio will reach ten years of collaboration next year.

About Pandora

Pandora is the world's largest jewelry brand. Pandora's hand-finished jewelry crafted from high-quality materials offers endless possibilities for personalisation empowering people to express their personal style through its pieces. Starting as a small jewelry shop in Copenhagen, Denmark more than 40 years ago, today Pandora is present in over 100 countries. With sustainability as a top priority, by 2025, Pandora will purchase only recycled silver and gold for crafting its jewelry and will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by half across its value chain by 2030.

Empowering people, and in particular women and girls, sits at the core of Pandora's brand values. In realising this mission, Pandora supports global charity partners like UNICEF that have aligned values to work toward supporting more women and girls to fulfil their potential. Since 2019, Pandora and UNICEF's partnership has directly reached over one-million adolescents and youths, of which a minimum of half a million are girls.

About Disney's The Little Mermaid

"The Little Mermaid," visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of the studio's Oscar®-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023. "The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden from interacting with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy.

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey ("grown-ish") as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King ("A Dog's Way Home") as Eric; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton") as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay ("Room") as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as The Queen; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Being the Ricardos") as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?" "Bridesmaids") as Ursula. "The Little Mermaid" is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall ("Chicago," "Mary Poppins Returns") with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ("Life of Pi," "Finding Neverland"). The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken ("Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin") and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton,' "In the Heights"). The film is produced by two-time Emmy® winner Marc Platt ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," "Grease Live!"), Miranda, two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca ("Tony Bennett: An American Classic"), and Rob Marshall, with Jeffrey Silver ("The Lion King") serving as executive producer.

