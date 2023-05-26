Palantir Announces Live Stream of its First AIPCon, with AI Demos & Announcements from 25+ Customers

DENVER, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced its AIPCon customer conference will be publicly live streamed on June 1, 2023. The exclusive conference will have a particular focus on the rapid adoption of Palantir AIP, bringing together C-suite executives from across Palantir's current and prospective customers.



Palantir CEO Alex Karp will share opening remarks, and CTO Shyam Sankar will provide a detailed look at the newest release of Palantir AIP and AI in Foundry. Palantir AIP enables customers to activate large language models and other AI on their private network, subject to full control.



Customer keynotes at AIPCon include:

Palantir logo (PRNewswire)

Cisco : Mike Younkers (Senior Director, Engineering, Government Solutions)

Cleveland Clinic : Rohit Chandra (Chief Digital Officer)

HCA Healthcare : Ben Spears (Director of Management Engineering) & Canaan Stage (AVP of Clinical Operations)

Jacobs : Bob Pragada (Chief Executive Officer) & Shannon Miller (EVP & President, Divergent Solutions)

J.D. Power : Bernardo Rodriguez (Chief Digital and Technology Officer)

Panasonic Energy of North America : Justin Herman (VP & Chief Information Officer)

Additional speakers and customer demos showcasing the use of AI technology throughout the afternoon will include executives from Molson Coors, Cardinal Health, RBC, Lockheed Martin, PG&E, Tampa General Hospital, DISH Wireless, Siemens Healthineers, PwC, and more.



AIPCon will be accessible via live stream here beginning at 9:30am PT on Thursday, June 1, 2023. For local viewing locations, please reach out to aipcon-2023@palantir.com.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the presentations to which it relates contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding our product development, distribution, and pricing, expected benefits of and applications for our software platforms, business strategy and plans (including strategy and plans relating to our Artificial Intelligence Platform ("AIP"), sales and marketing efforts, partnerships, and customers), investments in our business, market trends and market size, expectations regarding any current or potential customers, partnerships, or other business relationships or initiatives, opportunities (including growth opportunities), and positioning, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Limited AIP trial access available now. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms' reliability; and the timing of the development and release of, and updates to, our products. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.



Media Contact

Lisa Gordon

media@palantir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.