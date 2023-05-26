This Week in Environment News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new eco-luxury resort and PepsiCo's sustainability practices at sporting events.
- Southern Company and National Fish and Wildlife Foundation announce five-year partnership extension
The new agreement will mark 25 years that Southern Company has partnered with NFWF and demonstrates a corporate commitment to conservation that is one of the most sustained in the history of the Foundation.
- Royal Commission for AlUla grows its portfolio of hospitality offerings with plans for AZULIK AlUla, a new eco-luxury resort
The development will protect and incorporate nearby ancient rock art inscriptions, and utilise a natural system of existing waterways to feed irrigation and safeguard against floods. No private vehicle traffic will be allowed on-property; instead an all-electric mobility system will be provided, along with horse and camel routes, and hiking trails for guests to enjoy the surroundings.
- Global Citizen Announces 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris'
A free, ticketed event, 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' will feature performances from Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Jon Batiste and special guests Ben Harper, FINNEAS, and Mosimann to drive commitments from world leaders and the private sector to confront the climate crisis head on.
- Dow and New Energy Blue announce collaboration to develop renewable plastic materials from corn residue
"We are unlocking the value of agriculture residues in this new partnership with New Energy Blue," said Karen S. Carter, Dow President of Packaging & Specialty Products. "By committing to purchase their bio-based ethylene, we are helping to enable innovations in waste recycling, meeting demands for bio-based plastics from customers, and strengthening an ecosystem for diverse and renewable solutions."
- PepsiCo and UEFA Unveil a Series of Innovative Sustainable Food & Beverage Practices at the 2023 UEFA Champions League Finals
PepsiCo and UEFA are implementing circular economy practices centered around the 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle), to minimize the impact of football on the environment and drive resource efficiencies.
- Georgia Natural Gas Customers Offset 250M Pounds of Carbon Emissions Through Greener Life® Program
The Greener Life program, which helps customers make their natural gas use carbon neutral, offset 250 million pounds of carbon emissions from the atmosphere – more than double the company's record set last year.
- Carbon Accountability is Here: Carbon Title Reveals Footprints of 100M+ Buildings
The comprehensive database includes estimates of each structure's carbon footprint, from construction, to energy use, to renovations. Building owners can "claim" their building profile and provide additional data to further refine the estimate, and anyone can "follow" buildings they are interested in.
- North Island Credit Union Presents 2023 Innovation in Education Impact Award to High Tech High
The students designed and are implementing original scientific experiments to understand the impact of human activity on oyster populations on human-made structures.
- Danish nuclear power and other technologies to supply fertiliser to feed 45 million Indonesian people
Four Danish companies have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the ammonia producer Pupuk Kaltim about building a facility in Bontang that can produce one million tons of ultra-low emission ammonia per year. The plant will save the emission of 1.7 million tons CO2 per year compared to natural gas based fertilizer production.
- TDK Ventures launches $150 million Fund EX1 to invest in energy and climate tech startups
"Fund EX1 bolsters our conviction in supporting entrepreneurs who are creating pioneering technologies in the energy transformation and decarbonization sectors," said Nicolas Sauvage, President, TDK Ventures. "Our commitment to early-stage innovative startups in climate tech is poised to help accelerate our world toward carbon neutrality."
- Ductor and TotalEnergies form JV to develop, build and operate a pipeline of biogas and organic fertilizer projects
The two companies have agreed to form a joint venture to co-develop and jointly invest in 15 to 20 anaerobic digestion facilities targeting nitrogen rich feedstocks and organic waste from the agricultural sector and turning this into sustainable organic fertilizers and renewable natural gas.
