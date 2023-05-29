Monopoly Dreams™ Hong Kong Takes Pride On Winning The Licensing International Asian Awards - Location-Based or Experiential Initiative of the Year

HONG KONG, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gearing up for ever-increasing initiatives to pamper visitors, Monopoly Dreams Hong KongTM proudly announces reaping The Licensing International Asian Awards 2023 – Location-Based or Experiential Initiative of the Year category. Reviewing its endless enhancement efforts, from last year end's RoboButler to the recent "Greetings From The Future" Postcard Treats, Monopoly Dreams is well-deserved to this prestigious accolade.

Organised by Licensing International and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the Licensing International Asian Awards recognise the highest level of achievements in the licensing industry in Asia, in celebration of excellence, innovation and creativity across all aspects of the industry.

"We feel delighted to receive the Licensing International Asian Awards 2023. Not only are our efforts in enhancements and innovation noticed, but also our whole team of staff's enthusiasm in delivering excellent services recognized. We'll continue to strive our best to entertain every a visitor to Monopoly Dreams, wishing to make their dreams forever sweet," remarked Ms Vicky Au, CEO of Monopoly DreamsTM. "The tourist industry sees gradual recovery from the aftermath of the COVID-19 invasion. Visitor figures are on the rise. We are enchanted to disclose our plan to soon open another Monopoly Dreams™ in Melbourne, Australia. We trust that this will complement our Hong Kong facility to fulfill visitor needs across Asia to the Australasia region."

About MONOPOLY DREAMS HONG KONGTM

Monopoly Dreams Hong KongTM is the first MONOPOLY-themed attraction in the world, as well as a brand-new tourist attraction in Hong Kong. It is located at the most popular tourist spot – the Peak, which is the most expensive title deed and the supreme "king of property" in the MONOPOLY Hong Kong Edition. MONOPOLY classical elements like Train Station, Water Supply, Ultimate Banking will be ready to give visitors the best MONOPOLY experience. Everyone can try their luck and pursue their dreams in MONOPOLY DREAMSTM. Let's Own It All together.

For more details and information, please visit the website of Monopoly DreamsTM: www.monopolydreams.com

