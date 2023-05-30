Clearwater Analytics and J.P. Morgan Asset Management Integrate Platforms to Power Cutting-Edge Multi-Asset Trading Solution

Institutional Investing Platform MORGAN MONEY® Connects to Clearwater's State-of-the-Art Investment Accounting and Reporting Platform

BOISE, Idaho, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced a strategic partnership that will integrate Clearwater with the MORGAN MONEY® global trading platform, allowing permissioned users to easily navigate between both systems. The joint solution will make it easier for financial professionals to have a global, connected view of their investment portfolios and empower them to make real-time investment decisions on the Clearwater and Morgan Money platforms.

Corporate treasurers frequently access multiple systems to invest in a combination of money market mutual funds and separately managed accounts. To transform this complex, siloed process into a simple, user-friendly experience, the integration of Clearwater and J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Morgan Money platform will help empower institutional investors to easily log in to the joint solution and gain a consolidated view of balances, exposures, and counterparty risks. Users of the solution can put insights into action to understand how trades might impact their portfolio. As a result, corporate decision makers can easily make smarter investment decisions, all done intuitively via a holistic view of their holdings.

"J.P. Morgan Asset Management is committed to delivering innovative solutions that simplify investment decisions for our clients," said Paul Przybylski, Global Head of Product Strategy and Morgan Money at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The integration of Clearwater Analytics and Morgan Money represents a significant step towards achieving that goal. By leveraging Clearwater's analytics platform, institutional investors can view comprehensive, real-time insights into their portfolios and the broader money market mutual fund landscape. This collaboration combines J.P. Morgan's asset management expertise with Clearwater's powerful investment accounting technology, delivering an advanced solution that streamlines the investment process, enhances transparency, and ultimately enables our clients to make informed decisions with confidence."

"Our collaboration with J.P. Morgan's Morgan Money platform demonstrates our commitment to providing a powerful combination of cutting-edge technology and deep financial expertise, enabling investors to navigate the complexities of the current market environment with confidence," said Scott Erickson, Chief Revenue Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "By leveraging our integrated platform, clients gain access to robust analytics and actionable insights that streamline their investment decisions. As a result, investors are able to make informed choices, enhance portfolio performance, and ultimately drive long-term success in the face of today's dynamic market conditions."

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $2.67 trillion (as of 3/31/2023), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its affiliates worldwide.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.7 trillion in assets and $303 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2023. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

About Morgan Money

Morgan Money is J.P. Morgan Asset Management's institutional investing platform. A multi-currency, open architecture trading and risk management system, the platform is designed to deliver a seamless customer experience, centered on operational efficiency, end-to-end system integration, and effective controls to allow customers to invest when, where and how they want — securely. Its intuitive platform allows customers to view aggregated account information across their entire portfolio, conduct in-depth risk analysis, model potential trades and compare available investment options. This platform is designed for clients, by clients — embedding their needs and priorities into its core capabilities. Additional information is available at Morgan Money.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

