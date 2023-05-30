MasterClass Introduces More Classes on Personal Growth and Development and Expands Flexible Formats

Also increases access to the world's best through accessible pricing starting at $10 per month, billed annually

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, today announced it is expanding its library with new content, topics and a variety of formats to further meet how people are learning. MasterClass is also expanding access through lower prices, delivering even more on its mission and promise to create a world where anyone can learn from the best to become their best.

"As a result of the pandemic, there has been a regression in soft skills," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Our members are looking for more personal and professional development. Classes that deliver personal progress and improvement, like Esther Perel's on relational intelligence, continue to trend."

MasterClass is creating more content that teaches members how to communicate and lead in this new world. Launching this fall, members will get to see Amy Poehler like never before as she steps out of the chair and onto the stage, teaching a live audience how the principles of improv can be incorporated in everyday life, work and relationships. Workshopping real life scenarios with the live audience, viewers will learn how to tackle the world through flexibility, openness and humor. "In my class, I'll share what I've learned throughout my career to help anyone who is looking to be open, curious and ready for an unprepared life," said Poehler.

As the world opened up over the past year, commuting is back and so is the need for bite-size, tune in learning. The MasterClass Original Series franchise provides a captivating way to learn through quick, highly engaging episodic stories designed to change the way members see the world. The Original Series G.O.A.T , where members can learn from the greatest of all time in a quick 30 minute show, is one of the most watched classes on the platform. In the second season launching this summer, viewers will be able to perfect their grilled cheese with James Beard Award-winning chef, Nancy Silverton, sharpen their knife skills with viral TikTok star and chef Wallace Wong and more.

Coming in June, MasterClass will release " Mastering The Markets ," a four-part episodic series where four of Wall Street's most successful investors, Ray Dalio, Meredith Whitney, Joel Greenblatt and Seth Klarman, will unpack their approaches, in times of economic instability, to weathering and beating the markets.

To help lead creative and content innovation, MasterClass has hired award-winning heavyweights in the content industry including:

Len Amato as Chief Content Officer (HBO, Miniseries, Cinemax)

Ben Cotner as Vice President of Creative (A24, Netflix)

Annika Goldman as Vice President of Content Strategy and Operations (CNN, Spotify)

Lulu Zezza as Vice President of Content Operations (Amazon Studios, New Regency)

"MasterClass not only inspires and teaches, it meets our members where they are in their lives and reflects the changes we've all encountered in the last few years," said Len Amato, chief content officer at MasterClass. "Our content offers life lessons big and small that have real impact and takeaways, introduce new possibilities in life and work and fuel our desire to improve ourselves while being entertained and educated."

Expanded Access

MasterClass is also furthering its mission to unlock human potential by inspiring a learning lifestyle in everyone by lowering its annual subscription price, now starting at $10 per month and delivering even more on its promise to create a world where anyone can learn from the best to become their best. MasterClass will also continue to provide access to underserved communities through its grants program. To date, over 500,000 grants have been distributed to organizations across the world in addition to providing access to classes to over 100,000 incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals.

"There's a fallacy that learning can't be entertaining, but in reality, the best education is also entertaining," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "By continuing to innovate the approach to our portfolio of content and making the platform more accessible, we're not only unlocking potential in our members, we're enabling them to realize it."

ABOUT MASTERCLASS:

MasterClass is the streaming platform that provides the insights, tools and lived experiences of the world's best so you can become your best. In as little as 10 minutes, you can gain new skills that can be applied immediately. With an annual membership, you get unlimited access to 180+ instructors and classes through flexible formats for any way you like to learn. Shift the way you see and experience the world through a wide range of subjects including business and leadership, writing, cooking, acting, sports, and more. Cook with Gordon Ramsay. Write with Shonda Rhimes. Get negotiation tactics from Chris Voss. Learn how to navigate relationships with Esther Perel or make bold choices with Samuel L. Jackson. Original Series provides a new way to learn through quick, captivating 30 minute, highly engaging episodic stories designed to change the way members see the world. With MasterClass at Work , companies can develop durable skills that transform employees into future-ready leaders through cinematic lessons and life-changing stories taught by the world's best. Each MasterClass is available at home or on the go on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices.

