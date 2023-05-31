Celebrate National Senior Health and Fitness Day by Boosting Your Energy With Gundry MD MCT Wellness

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Supports a Healthy Metabolism, Helps Promote Greater Energy, and Supports Mental Sharpness

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Senior Health and Fitness Day— a special day devoted to enhancing the well-being of older adults—is May 31. To help promote health and fitness among seniors, numerous events are organized nationwide at parks and gyms, aiming to engage seniors in physical activity and provide them with valuable information.

Gundry MD MCT Wellness is a revolutionary dietary supplement that delivers MCT (medium-chain triglycerides) to the liver. This groundbreaking dietary supplement also helps maintain a healthy weight, facilitates smoother digestion, and helps enhance mental sharpness. (PRNewswire)

As people age, maintaining energy levels becomes challenging, hindering physical activity. As a result, 72-year-old Dr. Steven Gundry—a renowned cardiothoracic surgeon, nutrition pioneer and New York Times bestselling author of The Plant Paradox™—recommends Gundry MD ™ MCT Wellness to seniors seeking a boost of energy for sustained physical activity in the days and years to come. This groundbreaking dietary supplement also helps maintain a healthy weight, facilitates smoother digestion, and helps enhance mental sharpness. Gundry MD MCT Wellness is an excellent addition to daily routines, particularly for seniors, as it helps promote heightened activity, metabolism, and brain health - all important aspects that require supplemental nutrition as we age. Formulated with a potent blend of MCT oil and powerful nutrients, like polyphenols, this supplement is available in two delicious flavors: watermelon lemonade and raspberry medley.†*

What is Gundry MD MCT Wellness?

Gundry MD MCT Wellness is a revolutionary dietary supplement that delivers MCT (medium-chain triglycerides) to the liver. Once there, MCT is converted into ketones, which support brain and mitochondrial health, as well as metabolism. The unique combination of caprylic acid and bioflavonoids in Gundry MD MCT Wellness facilitates the utilization of these medium-chain triglycerides, promoting higher levels of fat-burning ketones in the body for weight management support. Additionally, bioflavonoids from grape seed and currant extracts expedite the transportation of ketones throughout the body, helping users experience these potent benefits more rapidly which you can feel faster. Also containing polyphenols, Gundry MD MCT Wellness can contribute to a healthy and vibrant complexion, smoother digestion, weight loss, and sustained energy levels. This one-of-a-kind supplement is available for purchase on the Gundry MD website in watermelon lemonade and raspberry medley flavors.†*

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Key Ingredients

C8 MCT Oil (medium-chain triglycerides) and Acacia Fiber: Supports your body's ketone levels to help promote energy.†*

Bioflavonoids (Grape Seed Extract, Red Currant , Black Currant): Supports the production of nitric oxide production, enabling faster ketone transport throughout the body.†*

What is the Suggested Use of Gundry MD MCT Wellness?

For optimal results, it is recommended to mix one scoop of Gundry MD MCT Wellness Raspberry Medley or Watermelon Lemonade with 10 ounces of water per day. These flavorful blends can also be incorporated into other beverages like nut milks, coffee, tea, and more, according to your preferences. The easily digestible formula of Gundry MD MCT Wellness allows for consumption with or without a meal.

A special informational video about Gundry MD MCT Wellness can be found on the Gundry MD Youtube Page .

Where to Purchase Gundry MD MCT Wellness?

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Raspberry Medley and Watermelon Lemonade can be purchased on www.GundryMD.com for the price of $79.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health booster. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Dark Spot Diminisher , Bio Complete 3, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase-price guarantee if you are unsatisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook .

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free diet. Dr. Gundry's latest book, Unlocking the Keto Code reveals the key biological mechanism to aging well. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry Youtube channel .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

