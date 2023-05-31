Dynamic Construction Group, LLC Named a Prime Contractor for $75B Department of Health and Human Services Contract to Construct and Maintain Care Facilities for Refugees

BATON ROUGE, La., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Construction Group, LLC (Dynamic) today announced it has been awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Administration for Children & Families (ACF), Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). Dynamic will provide facility management and wraparound services for Influx Care Facilities to safely house and care for unaccompanied children in the care of ORR.

This multiple-award $75 billion contract will provide a full spectrum of care facilities and related support services throughout the continental U.S., including campuses, youth care, education, supervision, and associated solutions necessary to ensure the refugees' health and welfare as they await placement with an appropriate sponsor. The contract base period is five years with a five-year option period.

"The Dynamic team of experts employs best practices honed throughout decades of experience successfully delivering similar facilities serving vulnerable populations, " said Josh McCoy, CEO and founder of Dynamic. "We recognize our crucial role in providing children a secure, safe, and nurturing environment. Demonstrating respect, sensitivity and empathy in every encounter is vital to effectively support the program's mission and instill a sense of security and resiliency in the young people we have been entrusted to serve."

About Dynamic Construction Group, LLC

Dynamic Construction Group, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is an industry leader in successfully delivering complex federal projects with over 20 years of experience responding to large-scale events, providing wide-ranging services, including emergency facilities, wraparound services, disaster housing missions, food services, facility management, building construction, and civil construction. Dynamic's recent federal projects include construction management projects funded by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), disaster housing missions for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and emergency construction services for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). Visit our website at www.dynamicgrp.com to learn more.

