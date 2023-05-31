Fortune Coins Casino Enters Partnership Agreement with Slotmill

Fortune Coins Casino has signed a deal with the gaming provider Slotmill to bring its impressive game portfolio to the player network

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Fortune Coins Casino , owned by Blazesoft Ltd ., is thrilled to announce that it has secured a new partnership with Slotmill, the world's leading gaming provider.

Fortune Coins is the leading social casino with sweepstakes elements in the North American market and is already making its mark among competitors. Since its inception over a year ago, Fortunecoins.com has amassed over 2 million registered players across the United States and Canada, currently boasting over 170 casino-style titles, including slots, card, and fish games. The casino's sleek website, generous promotions, and smooth, immersive gaming experience have all contributed to its quickly acquired success. Beyond these impressive features, it was Fortune Coins' customer-centric approach and meticulous attention to detail that established it as an industry leader.

Founded in 2019 by a team of industry veterans, Slotmill's mission is to provide "unique quality content by pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology." With games as reputable as Slotmill's, benefits like streamlined user experience, high-definition graphics, diverse themes, and entertaining storylines are guaranteed. With their average game titles kept at around 10 megabytes, which is exceptionally lightweight for games of this quality, Fortune Coins players can rest assured that the games will have lightning-quick loading times and fast receptivity even when playing on slower internet connection and lower-quality devices.

"Our success is fueled by strategic partnerships with industry-leading operators around the globe, so our team is excited about the long-term partnership with Europe's top game provider Slotmill," said Yuliya Ivanisova, Head of Partnerships & Marketing at Fortune Coins. "Besides Slotmill's extensive gaming expertise, it is reputable for offering top-performing titles, so we are confident they will complement Fortune Coin's vast content portfolio," Ivanisova added.

Fortune Coins Casino and Slotmill are confident about the success of the incoming partnership. With Slotmill as their new official associate, Fortune Coins players can expect many new high-quality slot games featuring vibrant graphics and a streamlined user interface. In turn, the leading game studio will expand its reach to a whole new audience.

The Slotmill agreement isn't the first of this nature for Fortune Coins. The online social casino already boasts successful partnerships with industry leaders like Relax Gaming, Booming Games, Fantasma Games, Mascot Gaming, and Evoplay. Therefore it is safe to assume that the company will continue to secure similar deals in the future, offering even more premium gaming opportunities.

About Fortune Coins:

Owned by Blazesoft Ltd. , Fortune Coins is a social casino with sweepstakes elements, dedicated to providing high-quality, free casino-style entertainment to players in the United States and Canada. The Fortune Coins casino sweepstakes model gives registered players an opportunity to win free coins that can be used to play every game in the website library, including casino-style slot games, fish games, and card games. For more information, visit www.fortunecoins.com

About SlotMill:

SlotMill is a prominent gaming provider in the online slot sector. The company was established in 2019 by a group of iGaming enthusiasts with a long track record. Its mission is to provide premium casino gaming content while setting new standards in terms of innovation and technology. As a result, this Stockholm-based provider has earned several iGaming award nominations and has become a household name among players. For more information, visit: www.slotmill.com

