TCL RayNeo Collaborates with Qualcomm Technologies to Create Next-Generation Consumer AR Experiences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL RayNeo (RayNeo™), an industry leader in augmented reality (AR) innovation, has announced at AWE USA 2023 that they will collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to deliver pioneering user experiences for AR wearables. RayNeo will develop a wide range of cutting-edge AR features leveraging Snapdragon® XR processors, with future support for Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform, to create a world-class AR ecosystem for consumers worldwide.

"We're excited to team up with Qualcomm Technologies in our pursuit of transforming the AR industry through groundbreaking products and unparalleled user experiences," said Howie Li, CEO of TCL RayNeo. "Since day one, RayNeo has been committed to creating greater values for global consumers and making true AR accessible to everyone. We look forward to unlocking the full potential of AR, ushering in a new era of interactive experiences that inspire and delight."

"At Qualcomm Technologies, we envision a future where augmented reality enriches and enhances the way we live, work, and play," said Hugo Swart, Vice President & General Manager of XR, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "By collaborating with TCL RayNeo, we look forward to embarking on an exciting journey to propel the consumer AR industry forward."

Through this collaboration, TCL RayNeo strives to transcend the limits of consumer AR glasses, expanding their application in diverse scenarios. By combining Snapdragon purpose-built XR technology with RayNeo's innovative AR techniques, it will upgrade intuitive functions applied to RayNeo's AR wearables, including spatial awareness, object recognition and tracking, gesture recognition, and more, to a whole new level. This will enable RayNeo to revolutionize AR glasses use cases, creating new possibilities in smart home automation, indoor navigation, and gaming. Both sides will also explore possibilities to integrate RayNeo's AR glasses with Snapdragon Spaces, enabling next-generation spatial experiences that fluidly combine virtual and real-world environments for head-worn AR.

RayNeo originally unveiled at CES 2023 the groundbreaking TCL RayNeo X2 true AR glasses, the world's first binocular, full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide AR glasses. Powered by the Snapdragon® XR2 platform, the devices seamlessly integrate powerful features into a wearable eyeglasses design, including real-time, multi-language dialogue translation, smart navigation based on simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM), photo taking, as well as call and message notifications. Expected to launch commercially by Q2 of this year, TCL RayNeo X2 AR glasses are also on display at Qualcomm Technologies' booth at AWE USA 2023.

About TCL RayNeo (RayNeo™)

TCL RayNeo (RayNeo™), incubated by TCL Electronics (1070.HK), is an industry leader in AR innovation, developing some of the world's most revolutionary AR consumer hardware, software and applications. RayNeo specializes in the research and development of AR technologies with industry-leading optics, display, algorithm and device manufacturing.

Established in 2021, RayNeo has launched the world's first full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide AR glasses, achieving several technology breakthroughs in the industry. Alongside winning IDG's "Most Innovative Product" with NXTWEAR AIR, RayNeo also unveiled the innovative consumer XR wearable glasses NXTWEAR S featuring top-tier, cinematic audiovisual experiences.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is one of the world's fastest-growing consumer electronics companies and one of the world's leading television and mobile device manufacturers (TCL Communication is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics). For nearly 40 years TCL has operated its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide, with products sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics ranging from TVs, mobile phones, audio devices and smart home products as part of the company's "AI x IoT" strategy. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

