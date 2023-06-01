City Council Unanimously Approves Zoning Changes for Commercial Redevelopment of 23-10 Queens Plaza South in Long Island City, NY

Opus Point is being dubbed "Long Island City's Healthiest New Office Building"

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. , June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York City Council has unanimously approved ULURP applications for zoning map and text amendments and a special permit to facilitate Opus Point, a new 400,000 sq ft. leasable commercial Class A office building rising at the foot of the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge. The new office building will prioritize the health and well-being of its tenants and provide much-needed community and public amenities.

Located at 23-10 Queens Plaza South, in the heart of Long Island City, the former headquarters of the Eagle Electric Manufacturing Company will be repurposed and enlarged to new heights. With a total of 26 stories, Opus Point will provide 360-degree views and the ultimate in modern, flexible, healthy office space, along with an extensive menu of tenant and public amenities.

"We are excited to offer Long Island City a new standard in office buildings," said Dynamic Star's CEO Gary Segal. "Opus Point is designed to promote the health and wellness of our tenants. We believe that a healthy work environment, combined with a rich mix of tenant and public amenities, is essential for employees' productivity and overall well-being and for making a positive contribution to the Long Island City neighborhood."

Dynamic Star and its building and systems design team of SLCE Architects, MG Engineering, MPFP Landscape Architects, Bespoke Masterpiece, LIVunLtd, and CBRE's Energy and Sustainability Services team are designing an amenity-rich office building consistent with the WELL Building Standard, developed by the International WELL Building Institute. Significant building and WELL components of Opus Point include:

Floor plates of approximately 8,250, 14,350, 19,755, and 33,650 sq. ft., designed to accommodate a variety of tenant needs, along with shared conference spaces and landscaped terraces;





Anchor tenant may advertise their business via an illuminated rooftop sign;





Operable windows on select floors, fresh air-based ventilation system, enhanced filtration, UV air treatment, moisture and humidity management and control, and touchless building systems, including doors and elevators;





Lushly landscaped roof garden featuring meeting, dining, and passive tenant recreation spaces with spectacular NYC skyline views;





Indoor employee recreation space, including a half basketball court and fitness center;





Ample indoor bicycle parking;





Raised and lushly landscaped public rooftop space with public WiFi;





Youth programming space; and





Cultural space for local not-for-profit arts organizations.

Opus Point's transit- and pedestrian-oriented location is optimal for today's hybrid work environment, as employees seek employment closer to where they live. The property is surrounded by seven subway lines serving four stations and is at the foot of DOT's proposed new Queensboro Bridge pedestrian path.

Office tenants will enjoy a host of top amenities, such as an 8,000 sq. ft. fitness center and a half-court basketball on the lower ground floor and a 14,000 sq. ft. roof garden surrounding a 6,000 sq. ft. indoor recreation space. The top floor, at approximately 390 feet in height, will feature an approximately 4,000 sq. ft. conference space and landscaped terrace.

"Highlights of the retail tenant mix will include an incubator market located on the lower ground floor that will be targeted to local- and Queens-based chefs, artists, and craft makers using percentage leases in lieu of traditional rents," said Brad Zackson, Dynamic Star's Director of Development. "The market space will be connected to an approximately 2,600 sq. ft. public landscaped fifth floor terrace. A restaurant and bar with outdoor seating is also programmed for the roof. Larger retail tenants programmed for the lower and main ground floors will include an organic grocery store, restaurants, and café. A public exhibit dedicated to the Eagle Electric Manufacturing Company will be located adjacent to the lobby and a youth programming center along with a 2,400 sq ft. public community space located on the 23rd Street frontage will round out the ground floor uses."

A CBRE team led by Executive Vice President John Reinertsen and First Vice President Michael G. Lee will be marketing the commercial space at Opus Point, which is expected to be delivered in Q2 2025.

About Dynamic Star

Dynamic Star, LLC. is a full-service real estate development, investment, and marketing firm with expertise in a wide range of real estate, construction, and financial disciplines, including land use, zoning, and underwriting.

The Dynamic Star Executive Team combined has over 125 years of experience in New York City real estate development, planning, construction, and community relations. Dynamic Star has the capacity to develop, convert and operate properties across several asset classes while creating increased land value.

Dynamic Star specializes in large scale complex development projects that enhance neighborhoods. Its expertise, vision, and creativity help drive innovation focused on the future.

