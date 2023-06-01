Experience Columbus Launches Innovative Offerings for Summer Fun: Activities Pass, iHeart Acoustic Series and App

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Columbus is proud to announce its new summer campaign, which is sure to solidify Columbus as an absolute must-visit destination for travelers. With a range of exciting offerings, this campaign showcases Columbus' vibrant neighborhoods, rich cultural tapestry, and experiences that set it apart from other cities.

Get ready for a new video series that unveils the essence and charm of Columbus' most cherished neighborhoods. In this immersive journey, viewers will meet the key figures shaping the Short North Arts District, Downtown, German Village, Arena District, and Franklinton, as they share their extraordinary visions for the city and unravel the secrets that make Columbus so remarkable.

"Columbus is set apart by its multitude of neighborhoods, each reflecting its own culinary, artistic and architectural flare," exclaimed Sarah Townes, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Experience Columbus. "We are excited to spotlight this diversity through a host of initiatives in which visitors and residents can uncover the abundance of treasures our city holds."

Coming this June, the new Columbus Activities Savings Pass will elevate any city stay with unbeatable discounts to a series of thrilling hands-on attractions, like exhilarating ZipZone Outdoor Adventures and adrenaline-filled Dueling Axes. With the Columbus Activities Savings Pass, every moment becomes a cherished memory as visitors and residents immerse themselves in the vibrant pulse of Columbus – all while saving money. To explore the complete range of attractions covered by the pass and plan your epic escapades, simply visit the Experience Columbus Marketplace at experiencecolumbus.com/fun/.

Entertainment will take center stage this season as Experience Columbus joins forces with iHeart Media for the anticipated iHeart Acoustic Summer Series. This captivating lineup will feature exclusive VIP acoustic experiences throughout the summer. The series kicked off May 15 with Grammy-nominated JP Saxe in an exclusive patio performance at East Market. Don't miss your chance to secure tickets to upcoming events, including one at the new Junto Hotel, with opportunities available through iHeart Media contesting efforts, Experience Columbus Insider Club e-newsletters, and Experience Columbus social media handles.

Embark on an extraordinary adventure like never before with the launch of the groundbreaking "CBUS Rewards" app. Designed to enhance the visitor's journey, this first-of-its-kind destination loyalty app can be easily downloaded from the App Store and Google Play. Create personalized itineraries and watch points soar through the free "CBUS Rewards" account, with exciting rewards and prizes awaiting redemption.

Experience Columbus encourages everyone to uncover what makes this city remarkable. Visit experiencecolumbus.com/summer for more information on the summer campaign, the iHeart Acoustic Summer Series, and the transformative experiences awaiting you in Columbus.

About Columbus, Ohio

Columbus is a city unlike any other. Vibrant and alive, Ohio's capital is known for its open attitude, smart style and entrepreneurial spirit. Columbus' blend of neighborhoods, dynamic nightlife, noteworthy music scene, arts and culinary experiences, events, attractions, and accommodations are all made unforgettable by the diversity of its outgoing locals who eagerly await and warmly welcome visitors. Columbus is proud to be selected as the host city for the 2023 U.S. Conference of Mayors Annual Meeting coming in June and to have hosted PCMA Convening Leaders 2023 this past January, which brought together the world's business events professionals. Free travel guides, maps, online booking, and detailed information are available at ExperienceColumbus.com. Visitor information is also available on Facebook: Facebook.com/ExperienceColumbus, Twitter: @ExpCols and Instagram: @ExperienceColumbus.

