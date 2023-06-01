The Quell Foundation and Survive First merge to provide mental health support to first responders

NORTH FALMOUTH, Mass., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quell Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people living with mental health challenges, is pleased to announce its merger with Survive First, a Washington-state 501c3 based in Cocoa Beach, FL.

The merger between The Quell Foundation and Survive First is a significant step towards providing better mental health support to first responders, a community that often faces significant challenges in accessing mental health services. The two organizations share a common mission of promoting mental wellness and ending the stigma associated with mental health issues.

Survive First will anchor The Quell Foundation's First Responder Resilience Project (FRRP), which includes the international award-winning Documentary First Responders Sound the Alarm and the FRRP online training program. The FRRP aims to provide first responders with the tools to manage stress and trauma, improve their mental health and well-being, and ultimately reduce suicides within this population of public safety professionals.

"The merger with Survive First will allow us to expand our reach and impact in the first responder community," said Kevin M. Lynch, Founder and CEO of The Quell Foundation. "We are honored to welcome Doug Monda and Doug Muldoon to our board of directors and look forward to working together to improve the mental wellness of first responders across the country."

Doug Monda, Founder of Survive First, will be joining The Quell Foundation board of directors, bringing his extensive experience in supporting first responders' mental health. Doug Muldoon, current co-chair of the Survive First Board of Directors, will also be joining The Quell Foundation board.

"A first responders' life cannot be compromised. The merger of Survive First with The Quell Foundation will significantly expand our abilities to serve our nation's first responders and continue to save lives in the process. I couldn't be more proud and excited to bring these two organizations together for the good of our brothers and sisters" added Doug Monda.

The merger will take effect on June 1, 2023, and the two organizations will work together to ensure a seamless transition.

About The Quell Foundation, Inc.

Based in North Falmouth, The Quell Foundation works to reduce the number of suicides, overdoses, and the incarceration of people living with a mental illness by encouraging people to share their story, increasing access to mental health services, and supporting first responders in recognizing the mental health warning signs among their own. Visit www.TheQuellFoundation.org to learn more.

About Survive First

Survive First is a 501(c)3 whose mission is to reduce first responder suicide through quality education, peer support, and mental health and wellness resources, while fostering a greater sense of community and awareness amongst first responders and their supporters. Survive First will strive to eliminate the stigma often associated with seeking mental health treatment.

Kevin M. Lynch

Klynch@thequellfoundation.org / 561.722.1938

View original content:

SOURCE The Quell Foundation