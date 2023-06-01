Vice Chair of the Sustainability Reporting Board of the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group and Special Liaison to ISSB, Kerstin Lopatta, Joins Persefoni's Sustainability Advisory Board

Professor Kerstin Lopatta adds additional European expertise and strategy to the SAB

TEMPE, Ariz. and LONDON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni, a leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions, has announced the appointment of Professor Kerstin Lopatta to its Sustainability Advisory Board (SAB) . The board, which comprises global experts in sustainability, strategically advises Persefoni's board and executive team on sustainability reporting product offerings, market strategies, and overall vision.

Professor Lopatta is a highly respected academic and practitioner in the field of sustainability reporting and financial accounting. She previously served as the Vice Chair of the Sustainability Reporting Board of the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) and Special Liaison to the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), where she was responsible for the inaugural set of European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) during her tenure at EFRAG.

Moreover, Lopatta is both a professor of financial accounting, auditing, and sustainability at the University of Hamburg, and an adjunct professor at the faculty of law, economics, and finance at the University of Luxembourg. She is also a visiting professor at City University of Hong Kong.

Professor Lopatta has extensive experience in sustainability reporting and financial accounting in practice and research. She will be integral for ensuring Persefoni's solutions support customers impacted by EU disclosure regulations including the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

"The EU remains at the forefront of the regulatory climate disclosure movement, and it is vital that Persefoni software enables our customers around the globe to seamlessly comply with the CSRD and operate in the region with confidence," said Kentaro Kawamori, CEO and co-founder of Persefoni. "Professor Lopatta will play a key role for us in this regard. Her time with EFRAG and expertise in sustainability reporting and financial accounting, combined with both her research and practical experience, will be invaluable for our products, customers, and partners, as we continue to build and expand our platform."

Professor Lopatta will advise Persefoni's board and executive team on best-in-class climate disclosure standards and likely regulatory shifts, and on the real-time, practical integration of sustainability reporting into corporate and investment management.

"I am thrilled to join the Persefoni Sustainability Advisory Board and work with such a talented team tackling the next evolution of carbon measurement and reporting," said Professor Lopatta. "Persefoni is a crucial solution for helping businesses transition to a global decarbonized economy and I am excited to help guide this endeavor."

"We're thrilled to have Professor Lopatta join the Sustainability Advisory Board. Her valuable insights and expertise will undoubtedly enhance the work of the SAB. We're excited to welcome her and look forward to a productive partnership," shared Robert Eccles, co-chair of the SAB.

Professor Lopatta joins the SAB alongside former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Acting Chair and Commissioner Allison Herren Lee, as well as industry experts including Robert Eccles, a professor at the University of Oxford who was founding Chair of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (now merged into the ISSB/IFRS); Paul Dickinson, founding Chair of CDP, and Kristina Wyatt, Deputy General Counsel & Chief Sustainability Officer of Persefoni.

About Persefoni

Persefoni's Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) provides businesses, financial institutions, and governmental agencies the software fabric for managing their organization's climate-related data, disclosures, and performance with the same level of rigor and confidence as their financial reporting systems. The company's software enables users to simplify the calculation of their carbon footprint, identify decarbonization strategies and perform climate trajectory modeling aligned to temperature rise scenarios set forth by the Paris agreement, and benchmark their impact by region, sector, and/or peer groups.

For more information about Persefoni, please visit https://persefoni.com/

