SB22 Launches Another Industry First With Its Retail Wagering Platform and Kiosk

DALLAS, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SB22, fresh off its Rising Star Award at the SBC North America show, is proud to formally announce the market launch of its transformative K22 kiosk and retail sports betting solution. The K22 platform and kiosk mark another market-changing first for SB22, with its beautiful and intuitive UX, extraordinary horsepower, and easy-to-use backend, all packaged in a user friendly and extremely cost effective turnkey solution for retail sports betting operators of all sizes.

SB22’s new K22 kiosk in action (PRNewswire)

Now any company of any size in any location can offer a proper experience for its customers at a fraction of what it costs to deliver the inferior product that's out there today," said Vladimir Jovanovic , COO of SB22. "We call it the democratization of sports betting.

Ideal for both the sophisticated and novice sports better, K22 is the first true stand-alone and self-service terminal that does not require a sportsbook to operate and can be placed on the floor with nominal associated overhead cost. Featuring a UX that feels like the latest generation tablet, placing a bet on the K22 is as easy as hitting your favorite app on your phone. It also offers SB22's patent-pending BetLucky option for assisted parlay selection.

For casino and other operators, K22 differentiates by offering full integration with CMS and loyalty systems, while being the first and only retail solution to provide complete TITO functionality and interoperability with all gaming and related equipment on the floor. In another industry first, the K22 kiosk also features an integrated cash dispenser. This unique capability allows for a standalone turnkey operation away from the casino floor and anywhere there is a network connection. No matter the operating environment, K22's AI camera enables advanced AML and risk management strategies without encroaching on customer privacy.

Out with the old, in with the new: SB22’s new K22 kiosk (PRNewswire)

