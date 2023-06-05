PLOT Raises $2M to Help Coordinate Jobsites

WICHITA, Kan., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than a year after its product hit the market, PLOT Communications, Inc. (www.getplot.com), a SaaS management platform for construction jobsites, has announced just over $2M in fresh funding to continue its mission to enhance Jobsite Coordination. With this investment, PLOT will add to its product/engineering team and begin building out sales & customer success teams.

PLOT Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are ecstatic to reach this milestone and look forward to working alongside our new partners to bring common-sense, easy-to-use software to the Construction industry," says Chris Callen , Founder/CEO of PLOT and former concrete contractor.

The round was led by GroundBreak Ventures based in Toronto, with significant involvement from KCRise Fund, GROWKS Equity Fund, Iron Prairie Ventures, and Suffolk Technologies. The fundraising round also included a follow-on investment from Koch Industries, Inc., who initially funded the company in late 2021. This brings the total amount PLOT has raised to just over $3M.

With rising input costs driven primarily by labor shortages, materials cost escalation, and supply chain disruptions, builders are increasingly turning to technology to optimize jobsite performance and reduce errors, rework, and unnecessary project costs. PLOT's platform cuts through the arduous tasks of jobsite management by providing better options for coordination and communications among all relevant stakeholders. "PLOT has assisted in expediting smooth, uninterrupted movement of material deliveries on the jobsite," says Ben Sparks, Sr. Project Engineer at Walbridge.

"We are ecstatic to reach this milestone and look forward to working alongside our new partners to bring common-sense, easy-to-use software to the Construction industry," says Chris Callen, Founder/CEO of PLOT and former concrete contractor. "From data centers and vehicle manufacturing facilities, to 10-unit housing developers, we have found that PLOT dramatically improves jobsite communication, no matter the project size." PLOT has already been used by over 400 general contractors, trade contractors, and owners across the country. "With its visual site plan, scheduling intelligence, and transparency towards the project team, PLOT makes getting materials to the jobsite effortless," says Ben Stocker, Construction Technologist at Skender.

Scott Kaplanis led the investment on behalf of GroundBreak Ventures, a leading early-stage proptech fund with considerable construction technology and logistics expertise. "We see PLOT emerging as the go-to operating system for site logistics and coordination. By debottlenecking scheduling, delivery and material management, PLOT vastly improves site efficiency and can help unlock considerable working capital for all stakeholders. Imagine finally realizing the benefits of Just-In-Time (JIT) best practices at every construction site."

Announced today in tandem with the new financing, PLOT will be launching a new Lead Time module targeting construction material ordering and shipment. "Delivery to the jobsite is only a small part of the coordination puzzle. PLOT's new Lead Time tool gives jobsite teams tools to track materials through approval, ordering, shipping, and it fits hand-in-glove with PLOT's delivery management module," says Callen.

Contractor and Media inquiries can be sent to info@getplot.com.

Walsh uses PLOT to schedule unloading areas and equipment (e.g. tower cranes, lifts) to prevent congestion at the jobsite gates. (PRNewswire)

Rogers-O’Brien uses PLOT on the Waco High School project to manage unique delivery constraints such as access road closures during school pickup. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PLOT