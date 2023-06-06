A cutting-edge technology hub for Premier Tech in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Premier Tech unveiled today its new state-of-the-art headquarters in the United States for its Systems and Automation business group in Montgomery, Alabama. The completion of this 33–million-dollar investment marks Premier Tech's commitment towards its customers and the U.S. market while strengthening its presence in this market. This comes just a few weeks after Premier Tech and its Systems and Automation business group announced a 13-million-dollar investment for a new technology and manufacturing centre in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The new 167 000-square-feet facility will become Premier Tech's new solution hub for its American-based clients allowing for increased reaction time and a more intimate and closer relationship. This will result in an enhanced customer experience and improved project execution.

"The opening of this world-class facility is the culmination of many months of hard work for our teams in Riviere-du-Loup as well as here, in Montgomery, with the contribution of our local partners like Chambless King Architects. Our new U.S. headquarters reinforce our commitment to modernize our sites around the world and enhance our customer experience across the United States," says Simon Roy, president and chief operating officer of Premier Tech Systems and Automation.

"Premier Tech's commitment to Montgomery as a great place to grow their business is outstanding news for the River Region and all of Alabama. Montgomery is one of Alabama's brightest stars in economic development, setting records and leading the state in job creation last year. With growth like this in Montgomery, it is no surprise Alabama ranks among the top ten states for doing business," declares Kay Ivey, governor of Alabama.

"Premier Tech is a world-leading manufacturer of sophisticated packaging and processing equipment, and its new facility in Montgomery will help this high-performance company fully realize its growth potential," says Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. "The opening of this tech hub represents a milestone for Premier Tech and great news for the Montgomery region."

"With key investment to increase the quality of our products, like powder coating, and the integration of a technical floor allowing for testing equipment at full speed and payloads as well as a dedicated training room for clients and team members, our new headquarters are setting the stage for growing our sales and delivering an even better overall client experience," says Jeffrey A Kotila, site director.

The leadership of Premier Tech is outlined with this project, as states, Ed Castile, deputy secretary of Commerce for Workforce Programs/AIDT Executive Director:

"We continue to be amazed with Premier Tech and their Leadership Team in both Montgomery and Canada. As we witness their commitment to product quality, to their local workforce and their investment in the Montgomery community, it is obvious, Premier Tech is an industry leader. Their investment in Alabama continues to demonstrate to the world, Alabama Works!"

Since the launch of the modernization plan in 2020, 55 jobs have been created and 78 have been secured at the current Montgomery site — for a total of 133 production and office team members. The configuration of this new facility could foster further investments that would help double the workforce by 2028.

"We are proud to welcome Premier Tech to Montgomery and grateful for the company's $33 million investment into our community. Premier Tech will leverage Montgomery's position as a burgeoning hub for advanced logistics, technology, and transportation to expand its global footprint through innovative and sustainable strategies. We look forward to building on this partnership for years to come," said Steven Reed, mayor of Montgomery.

"The world continues to see that Montgomery County is open for business! The members of the Montgomery County Commission and I congratulate Premier Tech on the opening of their new Systems and Automation facility. We appreciate their investment into our community and continued support of Montgomery," affirms chairman Doug Singleton of the Montgomery County Commission.

"The establishment of the U.S. headquarters for Premier Tech Systems and Automation is another great milestone in Montgomery's momentum. This beautiful modern facility stands here today as a beacon of optimism and commitment to the future of Premier Tech and of Montgomery," says LaBarron Boone, chairman of the Board of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

Premier Tech's presence in the United States goes back to the company's beginnings in 1923. One hundred years later, Premier Tech now has some 372 team members in 33 states and five manufacturing facilities highlighting its commitment to keep investing and growing its presence in the marketplace.

About Premier Tech

At Premier Tech, we are all about making a difference by connecting People and Technologies for now 100 years. One team driven by a shared will to deliver sustainable solutions that help feed, protect, and improve our world.

Premier Tech has a wide range of products, services, brands, and technologies allowing to increase crop yields, bring beautiful gardens to life, automate the handling and packaging operations of many manufacturing facilities, treat and recycle water, support companies in their digital transformation and offer bio-ingredients for the well-being of humans and animals.

Premier Tech today records sales of more than one billion dollars and is growing internationally, driven by its 5 200 team members in 28 countries. This is our time as we move Beyond 100.

For more information about Premier Tech, visit www.premiertech.com

