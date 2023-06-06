Hall of Fame Village Media and ReachTV to Bring Two Original Sports Programs to Life

"Hometown Heroes" will give viewers a rare look into a day in the life of Hall of Fame athletes from different sports

"The Business of Athletes" will offer a look into how professional athletes leverage their earnings to become business owners

CANTON, Ohio, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hall of Fame Village Media, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), announces its new partnership with ReachTV, the largest streaming television network focused on travelers, that is distributed on 2,500+ owned and operated airport screens, and 500K hotels across North America.

Hall of Fame Village Media logo (PRNewswire)

Hall of Fame Village Media and ReachTV will create two original sports entertainment programs.

ReachTV carries a range of programming from NBCUniversal, AMC, Live Nation, Rotten Tomatoes/Fandango and other suppliers. The collaboration between Hall of Fame Village Media and ReachTV will be to create two original sports entertainment programs. The working titles in development are "Hometown Heroes" and "The Business of Athletes."

Hometown Heroes will be a series of video shorts that follows Hall of Fame athletes from various sports as they visit their favorite places in the sports towns where they became famous. Viewers will get a unique behind-the-scenes look at where the players go, what they do, and what it really means to live like a Hall of Fame legend.

The Business of Athletes will follow current and former professional athletes from a variety of sports who are using their earnings from playing to start the businesses of their dreams. In this series of video shorts, viewers will learn why each athlete chose a particular industry, see the unique challenges they face in launching their businesses, and how their competitive spirit helps them succeed as entrepreneurs while creating a positive influence in their communities.

"Working with ReachTV to develop original episodic content brings together the core strengths of both our brands – Hall of Fame Village Media's unique access to revered sports legends and storytelling and ReachTV's incredible distribution network to engage and entertain a very broad audience as they travel," said Olivia Steier, Hall of Fame Village Media EVP.

"We're thrilled to partner with Hall of Fame Village Media on these original series' which center Hall of Fame athletes and their impacts on our communities" said ReachTV CEO & Founder Lynnwood Bibbens.

Hometown Heroes and The Business of Athletes will join ReachTV's "What's Playing" line up of Entertainment programming on reachtv.com and its distribution network, with production to begin in the next few months.

Look for more information on the airing of these shows in future company announcements and on hofreco.com and reachtv.com

ABOUT HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a sports and entertainment company making every experience legendary for fans and families. Our company is composed of three dynamic business divisions – media, gaming, and destination. Hall of Fame Village Media creates compelling original content across an array of mediums. Gold Summit Gaming offers exciting, interactive eSports and sports betting experiences for fans of all levels. And Hall of Fame Village, our 100-acre campus centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame, continues to push the boundaries of what a sports and entertainment destination can be, featuring a state-of-the-art stadium, sport complexes, amusement rides, and a variety of unique dining and shopping options. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

ABOUT HALL OF FAME VILLAGE MEDIA

Hall of Fame Village Media, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), is a premiere, multi-dimensional content studio on a mission to honor the past and inspire the future. Not limited by the confines of traditional studios, Hall of Fame Village Media creates engaging content across all genres, lengths, and mediums including TV and streaming series, films, games, events, podcasts, branded content and emerging media. With unique ties to one of the most revered institutions in all of sports, Hall of Fame Village Media leverages its unprecedented access to deliver a compelling content lineup that showcases the very best of professional athletes, both on the field and under the helmet.

ABOUT REACHTV

ReachTV is a free ad-supported streaming television network with more than 40 million viewers per month. The network is distributed in 500K hotels, 2,500+ airport screens across North America, and powers 24-hour live sports in-flight. ReachTV brings together tech, data and storytelling to offer viewers a new connected media experience with shopability, and featuring a rich library of content with originals, live rights to the NFL, and licensed content from NBCU, AMC, Live Nation, Advertising Week, Fast Company and more. Learn more at www.ReachTV.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hall of Fame Village Media