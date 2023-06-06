HI-CHEW™ Brings a Bite-Size Candy Shop to the Big Apple

For one-weekend only, candy fanatics can stock up on their favorite HI-CHEW™ flavors and snag exclusive brand swag from June 8 through June 11

IRVINE, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time to celebrate National Candy Month, HI-CHEW™ , the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy, has announced the opening of the HI-CHEW™ Bite-Size Candy Shop for a limited time in New York City! Located downtown in Nolita, the HI-CHEW™ Bite-Size Candy Shop gives brand fanatics and candy-obsessed consumers the opportunity to indulge in all things HI-CHEW™: from the brand's fascinating history and colorful packaging to purchasing exclusive flavors and branded swag. The candy shop, located at 173 Elizabeth Street, will be open to the public from Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11 with hours of operation as follows: Thursday from 1pm - 7pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am - 7pm and Sunday from 11am - 5pm.

The HI-CHEW™ Bite-Size Candy Shop is quaint in size but delivers big, fruit-forward energy as consumers are greeted with eccentric fruit designs and vibrant colors that mimic the brand's iconic packaging, evoking the sensation of walking straight into their favorite flavor mix. As they step inside, consumers are immediately immersed in the world of HI-CHEW™, finding themselves surrounded by an array of colors from the floor to ceiling as each HI-CHEW™ flavor is brought to life.

For one weekend only, HI-CHEW™ is bringing some fan-favorite exclusive flavors to NYC for candy shop visitors, as Pineapple, Lilikoi and Yogurt Mix will be available for purchase on-site. An abundance of HI-CHEW™ candy flavors will be available on-shelf for purchase along with branded merchandise exclusive to the candy shop such as sweatshirts, baseball caps, tote bags, fanny packs and more. With a candy dispenser on-site, visitors will be able to enjoy samples of the newest HI-CHEW™ flavors. Additionally, customers will receive a free HI-CHEW™ tote with a $50 purchase.

Earlier this year, HI-CHEW™ launched HI-CHEW™ Bites, a convenient way to enjoy your favorite chews on the go with unwrapped chewlets in three of the most popular flavors: Mango, Green Apple and Strawberry. Now HI-CHEW™ is bringing its newest product to life and unwrapping the world of HI-CHEW™ in the Big Apple.

"The HI-CHEW™ Bite-Size Candy Shop portrays the unique, true-to-life flavor experience that HI-CHEW™ brings to its consumers," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), Chief Representative for the USA & President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "Brand fans will find that all of the details used to create the Bite-Size Candy Shop bring HI-CHEW™ Bites to reality. The candy shop will be a summer pop-up that consumers won't want to miss, and we are thrilled to bring four days of excitement and HI-CHEW™ fun to New York City."

At the HI-CHEW™ Bite-Size Candy Shop, visitors will have the opportunity to be larger-than-life in a bite-size photo experience. As they peek inside a small photo booth, they'll find the unwrapped chewlets from HI-CHEW™ Bites hanging out on an ultimate summer road trip along a palm tree-lined shoreline. Visitors will receive the photos digitally to share with friends and on social media. Consumers will also be transported around the world as they explore the brand's history and browse the display of global flavors to get inspired for future travels.

To learn more about HI-CHEW™ and to see where you can purchase your favorite products, please visit us online at HI-CHEW.com

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW™, HI-SOFT™ and Chargel™ in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW™ having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

About HI-CHEW™:

The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW™ has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW™ is currently offered in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW™ sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW™ also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, Fantasy Mix and new Reduced Sugar. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix, Fruit Combos, and Infrusions Orchard Mix. The all new HI-CHEW™ Bites are unwrapped in bite-size packaging in Mango, Green Apple and Strawberry flavors. HI-CHEW™ is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW™ continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW™ won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

