HireRoad Named 2023 HR Tech Award Winner in Talent Analytics After Debuting on 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition

HR Industry Takes Notice of HireRoad's Powerful WorkForce Analytics with Recent Accolades

ARLINGTON, Va., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HireRoad, an end-to-end talent acquisition and insights platform, announced today that they were named by Lighthouse Research & Advisory as a 2023 HR Tech Award Winner in Talent Analytics for Best Analytics, Measurement and Business Impact Solution focused on helping customers measure results and outcomes. This on the heels of Fosway Group, Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst, debuting HireRoad for the first time on the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition.

Through its seamless integration with a company's entire HR and talent tech stack, HireRoad's HR Insights is enabling human resource teams with a unified view of their people-data like never before.

"The people function is one of the most data-intensive areas in the business, but many employers don't have good insights into what's happening," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research and Advisory. "HireRoad is enabling more proactive and strategic talent decisions by surfacing insights that employers need to know, giving talent leaders a chance to support the organization on a deeper and more meaningful level."

By offering a powerful data-informed approach and empowering customers to hire smarter and faster with its end-to-end talent acquisition platform, HireRoad is offering the market powerful solutions to meet the unprecedented talent challenges of the moment – making the entire industry take notice.

"We want to empower our customers to utilize every resource they have at their disposal to make a more informed decision on how they approach the uncharted talent challenges we're facing," said Otto Berkes, CEO of HireRoad. "We're immensely proud to be recognized by both Lighthouse Research & Analytics and Fosway Group for our work to help our customers measure their results, streamline their hiring journeys and partner with them to drive better business outcomes."

In addition to the 2023 HR Tech Award in Talent analytics, Fosway analysts debuted HireRoad on the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition and named them a Solid Performer for their sustained market performance and track record for customer advocacy. HireRoad's unified talent acquisition, onboarding and learning management system is pouring jet fuel in their customer's hiring journey so they can focus on better business outcomes.

About HireRoad

HireRoad is an end-to-end talent acquisition and insights platform with a mission to redefine the hiring journey for employer and employee alike. Developed by veteran industry experts, HireRoad's data driven platform enables organizations to turn promising prospects into major contributors by attracting, hiring, onboarding, and training the right people. Tailored for midsize organizations, HireRoad enables companies to build smarter organizations at scale. To learn more about HireRoad, visit HireRoad.com .

