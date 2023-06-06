NATURE'S BOUNTY® REDEFINES QUALITY SLEEP WITH ITS NEW TRIPLE-ACTION SLEEP3 GUMMIES

Nature's Bounty® Sleep3 Gummies Offer a New Format of the Popular Sleep3 Tablets

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Bounty®, a Nestlé Health Science Company and a leader in scientifically-backed vitamin and nutritional supplements, is redefining what it means to achieve quality sleep with the introduction of its new Sleep3 Gummies supplement. The new Sleep3 Gummies feature L-theanine, quick release melatonin, and time release melatonin in a convenient gummy format. This innovative product helps prepare the body for a good night's sleep and promotes long-lasting sleep for adults experiencing occasional sleeplessness.* Nature's Bounty® Sleep3 Gummies are available at Target, CVS, on Amazon.com, and coming soon to Walmart and Kroger.

"We are excited to incorporate our Sleep3 triple-action technology into delicious blueberry flavored gummies that deliver three sleep benefits in one supplement," said Saumya Mishra, Vice President of Marketing, Nature's Bounty®. "Our consumer insights revealed that people want quality sleep—not just to fall asleep faster but to stay asleep longer too—they want a holistic approach to sleep quality that includes both elements. Our Sleep3 technology delivers two types of melatonin alongside L-theanine to support consumers' sleep goals."

Nature's Bounty® Sleep3 Gummies are designed to work fast and promote long lasting sleep using a blend of quick release and slow release melatonin.*

First Action: A blend of L-theanineǂ and melatonin to help the body relax and unwind.*

Second Action: Quick release melatonin to help the body fall asleep faster.*

Third Action: Time release melatonin in a protective coating that dissolves later in the digestive system, releasing melatonin gradually to help the body stay asleep longer.*

To learn more about Nature's Bounty® Sleep3 Gummies and its original Sleep3 tablets, please visit www.naturesbounty.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

ǂL-Theanine can be found in a calming cup of green tea.

About Nature's Bounty®

For more than 50 years, Nature's Bounty®, a Nestlé Health Science Company, has been focused on enhancing the health and wellness of people's lives. Nature's Bounty® vitamin and nutritional supplements are overseen by scientists, manufacturing specialists, and quality experts, each one dedicated to maintaining high quality standards. We only use ingredients from suppliers that meet our stringent Quality Assurance Standards, as well as GMP supplement quality standards. By combining the latest breakthroughs in nutritional science with great ingredients, we're proud to provide consumers with supplements of outstanding quality and value. For more information, please visit www.naturesbounty.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 12,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.nestlehealthscience.com.

