Ziebart Multi-Unit Franchisee Group Expands from New York to Florida

Flourishing Vehicle Appearance and Protection Service Franchise Sees Bright Future in the Southeast

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a goal to fill the consistently growing demand to protect vehicles from sun, heat and other unpredictable climate conditions, a family-owned multi-unit franchisee group who operate nine thriving Ziebart locations throughout upstate New York is expanding south to grow the brand's presence in Florida.

Ziebart is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services. Longtime Ziebart multi-unit franchisees – The Mattiacio Group – who have successfully grown the Ziebart brand in the Northeast over 34 years – recently took ownership of the Fort Myers store at 7131 Alico Road, Unit 105. The group's Managing Partner Vincenzo Carangi, along with Vice President of Dealer Sales Ann Scalia, will serve as part-owners of the Fort Myers location.

Carangi has worked with Ziebart since 2011, when he started as a Professional Sales Representative. Since then, he grew with the company to become General Manager, helping open two of The Mattiacio Group's New York locations, which have each grown to be among the highest performing franchise locations for Ziebart. Scalia, who has worked with Ziebart for 15 years, leads The Mattiacio Group's Outside Sales Division, building relationships between Ziebart and local car dealerships. She is credited with growing the group's Dealership Program from 30 to its current 122 dealerships.

The Mattiacio Group CEO and Founder Tony Mattiacio said he's confident that Carangi and Scalia will prove to be a powerful team in Fort Myers and play a leading role in helping Ziebart to grow their footprint throughout the region.

"While we continue building off the success we've found in New York, we're excited to take all we've learned to grow the brand's presence here in Florida," said Tony Mattiacio, The Mattiacio Group CEO and Founder. "Floridians have proven they're passionate about protecting their vehicles, and we've already seen the need for our quality products and services, particularly window tinting and ceramic coating to fight off that unforgiving Florida sun, as well as our Rhino Linings® Spray-On Bed Liner, and of course our detailing services."

Ziebart plans to continue expanding across the state as Floridians continue to seek out the brand's services to extend the life of their vehicles. In fact, the most popular services being requested at Ziebart of Fort Myers include window tinting to help keep cars cool, as well as Z-Gloss® Ceramic Paint Coating, adding a layer of protection to the car's paint that's resistant to acid rain, UV rays, and extreme temperatures.

"With this being Ziebart's only location in Florida, many people are already asking when we'll expand to other parts of the state," Carangi said.

For more information on Ziebart's franchising opportunities, visit ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com .

