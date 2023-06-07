The Majority of Americans See Both 'Mechanical' and 'Molecular' Processes as Recycling, According to a Recent Survey by the Harris Poll, a Stagwell (STGW) Company

The Majority of Americans See Both 'Mechanical' and 'Molecular' Processes as Recycling, According to a Recent Survey by the Harris Poll, a Stagwell (STGW) Company

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Harris Poll survey commissioned by The Coalition to Advance Molecular Recycling found that both mechanical and molecular processes are considered ideal forms of recycling among the majority of Americans.

Two prominent methods of recycling plastics exist. They are mechanical recycling (the process of taking plastic waste and separating, washing, cutting, and melting it down to create new plastic products) and molecular recycling (the process of converting plastic waste back to its basic building blocks to create new plastic products). When these processes are described, the majority of Americans say both mechanical (59%) and molecular (53%) processes very much describe their ideal view for plastic recycling.

This survey research, which gathered responses from 5,000 U.S. men and women aged 18+, was collected to share with the Federal Trade Commission as it considers revising its Green Guides. The Green Guides offer non-binding guidance on both general principles that apply to all environmental marketing claims based on the FTC's view of how consumers are likely to interpret such claims, and how marketers can substantiate and qualify those claims to avoid deceiving consumers.

"When asked when plastic recycling ends, more than half of Americans (53%) say plastic recycling should never end—plastic materials used to make products should be continuously used, recycled, and used again," said Allison Powell, Vice President, Strategy and Go To Market at the Harris Poll. "This suggests an appetite for a circular economy for plastics, which can be facilitated through molecular recycling."

Americans view both mechanical and molecular processes as valid recycling methods; they view both as technologies to reduce the environmental impact of plastic production and divert waste from the waste stream. After being educated on these methods, consumer views on the characteristics implied by mechanical and molecular recycling are nearly identical. Both processes are seen as turning used plastic into new plastic (61% for both), reducing the environmental impact of new plastic production (52% for both), and diverting material from the waste stream (47% for mechanical and 44% for molecular). In fact, roughly 9 in 10 Americans (89%) say plastic products made with materials derived from either mechanical or molecular recycling processes contain recycled content.

