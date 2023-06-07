VALET LIVING INTRODUCES MULTIPRO PROPERTY SOLUTIONS™, PROVIDING THE MULTIFAMILY HOUSING INDUSTRY COMPREHENSIVE APARTMENT TURN SERVICES

TAMPA, Fla., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living, the leading residential amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, is pleased to introduce MultiPro Property Solutions, a company offering a broad array of hassle-free property services for the multifamily industry – with an emphasis on apartment make-ready solutions – through a single point of contact.

MultiPro Property Solutions is a one-stop, make-ready shop for the multifamily housing industry.

"Valet Living is committed to meeting the needs of our client partners," said Shawn Handrahan, Chief Executive Officer of Valet Living and MultiPro Property Solutions. "We provide services to more than 8,000 communities, and we've seen firsthand an acute shortage of qualified maintenance professionals to service and maintain multifamily assets, especially when it comes to turns and make-ready services. With MultiPro Property Solutions, clients can address a wide variety of property improvement needs, getting timely professional services and a consistent standard of service."

MultiPro Property Solutions has operations spanning from coast to coast, anchored by 10 hubs in Florida, Georgia, Texas, Colorado, Oregon and California. The company was built by bringing together existing best-in-market companies in each of the anchoring regions with highly experienced leadership, field teams and contractors.

"As the premier apartment turns provider, MultiPro Property Solutions will use technology-enabled project management tools and the largest collection of skilled contractors in one unified organization to ensure consistent services and quality results, often with a 5-day make-ready guarantee," said Ron Avidan, President of MultiPro Property Solutions. "Our goal is to deliver comprehensive, complete and hassle-free services with the highest standards and on-time delivery."

Services provided by MultiPro Property Solutions may vary geographically, but generally include make-ready tasks, deep cleaning, light repairs, resurfacing, carpet cleaning or replacement, HVAC servicing and repair, porter and grounds service, and roof and window repair or replacement, among others.

About MultiPro Property Solutions Network, LLC

MultiPro Property Solutions offers nationwide, comprehensive and hassle-free property services through a single point of contact. With a broad array of offerings, including make-ready services, the company simplifies the execution process, guaranteeing timely and efficient completion of projects. MultiPro Property Solutions Network is owned by Valet Living, a portfolio company of the private equity group GI Partners.

About Valet Living

For nearly three decades, Valet Living has been the premier provider of the most used amenity services in the multifamily industry. The company delivers services resulting in increased community asset value, reduced workload for on-site staff, and an enriching resident living experience. With industry-leading technology and more than 8,000 trusted associates, Valet Living serves more than 2 million homes nationwide. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the private equity group GI Partners.

