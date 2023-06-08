National Student Success Nonprofit Taps Two New Vice Presidents to Lead Operations and Strategic Initiatives

InsideTrack bolsters leadership team with addition of seasoned education, nonprofit, and workforce executives Katy Hamilton and Michael Morris

PORTLAND, Ore., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTrack , the national nonprofit student success organization that has served more than 3.1 million students over the past two decades, today announced the appointment of two new additions to its executive leadership team: social impact executive Katy Hamilton , who joins the organization as vice president of operations, and strategist Michael Morris as vice president of strategic initiatives.

(PRNewsfoto/InsideTrack) (PRNewswire)

"During this important chapter of growth and innovation in InsideTrack's history, we're thrilled to welcome Katy and Michael to our executive team," said Ruth Bauer White, president of InsideTrack. "Their leadership, expertise and passion for education, workforce development and social change will be an invaluable asset as we work to achieve an even greater impact for the learners and communities that we serve."

As InsideTrack works to scale its work, Hamilton will oversee all of the organization's coaching operations and learning and development teams, as well as partner relationship and project management across a dynamic portfolio of more than 130 schools, colleges, employers and workforce organizations served by InsideTrack. Morris, meanwhile, will work in a cross-cutting capacity as vice president of strategic initiatives, assessing opportunities to design and launch new initiatives that will help InsideTrack grow and sustain its impact over time. Both vice presidents will report directly to Bauer White.

A veteran nonprofit executive and education and workforce expert, Hamilton most recently served as CEO of the Center for Work Education and Employment (CWEE) , a 40-year-old Denver-based nonprofit that helps vulnerable workers to train for and launch careers. There, she led a team of nearly 50 professionals and oversaw all aspects of the organization's operations including staff development, grants, and programmatic partnerships. She previously served as a director at the Markle Foundation, leading efforts to expand statewide career coaching efforts through the Skillful initiative. Earlier in her career, she served as the vice president of education and workforce at the Partnership for New York City, designing and implementing initiatives to promote economic mobility for underserved communities across New York City.

Morris brings more than a decade of experience in strategic planning, research, consulting and organizational development, culminating in his most recent role as vice president of workforce credentials at Strada Education Foundation . There, he led grantmaking strategy for a portfolio of mission-aligned nonprofit grantees focused on creating pathways to opportunity for people from historically-marginalized backgrounds. He joined Strada from Western Governors University, a private, nonprofit online university with more than 130,000 full-time students, where he led strategy and insight and helped to incubate and launch new ventures. With a Ph.D. from Tufts University, an MBA from Brigham Young University, and B.A. from Harvard University, his academic research has focused on strategic human capital management and organizational development.

Since 2001, InsideTrack has coached more than 3.1 million students across a broad range of educational institutions and organizations—from rural communities and high schools, community colleges, universities, and minority-serving institutions to employers, labor unions and workforce agencies. Today, the organization draws on this deep expertise in unlocking education and career outcomes to provide a suite of other offerings, ranging from retention coaching, career coaching, professional development and training, and other high-touch services designed to improve the success of students and employees.

About InsideTrack: InsideTrack is a mission-driven nonprofit that fuels positive change by empowering and advancing all learners to achieve their educational and career goals through the transformative power of coaching. We help people get the education they need to enhance well-being, create opportunity and secure meaningful employment — ultimately facilitating economic and social mobility. Since 2001, we have served over 3.1 million learners, partnering with more than 350 institutions and organizations to directly improve enrollment, retention, completion, and career advancement – tailoring our coaching outcomes to fit the needs of our partners and the learners they support. Our coaching methodology is evidence-based and research-confirmed, supporting all types of learners at every stage of their journey — especially those who face systemic barriers to postsecondary success. We are a catalyst for transformational impact, ultimately empowering learners and the organizations who serve them. To learn more, visit www.insidetrack.org and follow us on Twitter @InsideTrack and LinkedIn @InsideTrack.

